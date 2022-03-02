Truckers, event organizers, and managers will love the discounted deal of BlueParrott B550-XT on Amazon. It will enable professionals to focus their attention on work at a lower price while keeping their hands free. And through its ergonomic build, excellent connectivity, and customization features, you have one stylish and practical accessory to use everywhere.
- The BlueParrott B550-XT can deliver incredible audio, thanks to its noise cancellation capability that can block 96% background noise and 150-6800 Hz microphone frequency range. With this, you can always get crystal-clear conversations at all times.
- Boasting a VoiceControlTM Pro feature, you can activate the headset and give commands: control your calls, GPS directions, music, voice assistants, and more! Do everything without moving a muscle in your hands! All you need to say is, “Hello, Blue Parrott!”
- The sturdy materials (PC/ABS, PC, silicon rubber, Nylon, POM, stainless steel) and IP54-rating of BlueParrott B550-XT give it a tough, rugged design while the padded headband and large cushioned earcup allow comfort as you wear it the whole day. Add to that, it is lightweight at 5.8oz and has a flexible microphone boom arm to ensure optimum positioning.
- Choose an accessory that can join you the whole day of your work. BlueParrott B550-XT headset can last up to 24 plus hours of talk time and 400 hours of standby time per charge. Get notified when it needs to be charged with the red flashing light of the multifunction button.
- Want to make your favorite BlueParrott B550-XT feature more accessible? There is the BlueParrott button that you can customize. With this, you can enable Google Assistant or Siri with just a touch. Moreover, you have big volume and power buttons that you can locate easily.
- Connection and pairing of devices are not a problem. It can handle up to 2 devices with Bluetooth, including smartphones, tablets, and PCs.
- It has a 100-meter range, allowing you to receive excellent calls from a distance.
