Following the recent trend of barely announcing upcoming projects, Blizzard has revealed that they’re working on a “brand-new survival game,” set in a “whole new universe.”

Since Blizzard’s unnamed new project is set in a brand new universe full of “heroes we have yet to meet, stories yet to be told, and adventures yet to be lived,” there’s no telling exactly what this new game from the troubled Overwatch publisher will be about. For all we know the concept art that’s used in the blog post might not even be related to the game either.

All that we do know is that Blizzard is currently hiring for this freshly announced project, so whatever this “brand-new survival game” ends up being, we probably won’t see it for a long while yet, especially since during development the company will be acquired by Microsoft thanks to the recently announced $68.7 billion deal.

In the wake of the news of the acquisition, Blizzard has been trying to clean up their act, with company head Mike Ybarra recently announcing that the company’s new top priority “is the work we are doing to rebuild your trust in Blizzard.”

Previously the Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 publisher has faced a litany of controversy alongside Activision. In a State of California lawsuit from last year, it was alleged that Activision Blizzard had a “pervasive ‘frat boy’ workplace culture” which ultimately lead to the suicide of one employee.

While basically nothing is known about this new survival game, for now, there’s a strong possibility that whenever it launches, it’ll be exclusive to Xbox consoles, PC, and Xbox Game Pass, thanks to Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Beyond that, your guess is as good as ours.