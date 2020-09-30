Activision has finally released gameplay for the upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Zombies mode. Now that’s a mouthful… Of words… Not brains!
The upcoming survival gamemode – which is now called DNA: Zombies – will see a new twist on the beloved shooter spin-off mode that stays true to the heart of the expedited. There’s four-player co-op, classic perks, a full narrative and all-new characters.
Here’s the story synopsis for the Black Ops Cold War Zombies mode:
As part of Requiem, a CIA-backed international response team led by Grigori Weaver from the original Black Ops story, operatives explore a World War II bunker that hasn’t only been ravaged by time…
While fighting to suppress the unnatural phenomena at this graffiti-skinned, boarded-up bunker, Requiem team members investigate what lies beneath this structure that’s been left to crumble after decades of disservice. Should they succeed, Requiem may uncover a cache of decades-old secrets that upend the global order.
At the same time, a Soviet-led division and rival to Requiem, the Omega Group, enters the fray. The Omega Group also has a keen interest in studying and harnessing the unexplained events and anomalies manifesting around the globe.
Between Requiem and Omega Group, there are plenty of characters who may aid or hinder your journey, while others have separate, unknown agendas that will be up to players to discover. Among this cast, there is one particular contact – Sam – who seems eager to share intel discovered from deep within the KGB.
Check out the trailer:
There’s a bunch of features coming to Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Zombies. Thankfully, Activision has a list of them.
- Cross-Play and Cross-Gen: Just like Multiplayer, squads in Zombies can be formed across platforms and generations, marking the first time in franchise history this co-op mode is available via cross-play.
- Battle Pass Progression and Loadouts: Players will now advance through the Battle Pass with time played in Zombies, similar to Multiplayer and Call of Duty: Warzone™. Requiem team members can also start the match with their Gunsmith-crafted weapon of choice via loadout support.
- Weapon Rarity: In addition to the return of the Pack-a-Punch machine to transform your weapon, all weapons will now have a rarity associated with them. The higher the rarity, the greater the damage output and attachments for the weapon. For the first time, this will allow any weapon in the game to be sustainable in later rounds. This also adds more variety and fun to finding new weapons through Wall Buys and the Mystery Box.
- Field Upgrades: Outside of weaponry, players can deploy Field Upgrades as proactive abilities that add another layer to squad-based tactics. Charge them up by killing zombies, then deploy them in times of desperate need. From offensive buffs to abilities that aid in evasion or healing and reviving, these Field Upgrades are made to fit numerous playstyles and situations.
- Equipment: Around the map, you can craft and find lethal, tactical, and support equipment. Lethal and tactical equipment is similar to the equipment found in Multiplayer, like Frag Grenades, while support equipment is home to high-powered offensive weaponry. This slot could be where you deploy Grenade Launchers, Sentry Turrets, Explosive Bows, and even Chopper Gunners – all tools that can deliver a massive power spike when your squad needs it most.
- Perks: Classic Zombies Perks are back with a reimagined Cold War aesthetic, including the return of timeless favorites like Juggernog and Speed Cola. There’s no longer a limit to how many different Perks you can consume, so go ahead and crack open a six-pack, if you have the points to do so.
- Exfil: Instead of perishing to the horde, Black Ops Cold War Zombies provides a new option to escape with your life when you’re feeling overrun. If the whole squad is in trouble, you can opt to exfiltrate the undead combat zone via helicopter. Although zombie spawns will be dialed up to 11, you should expect to earn some rewards if your squad completes this final push to survive.
