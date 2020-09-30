Activision has finally released gameplay for the upcoming Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Zombies mode. Now that’s a mouthful… Of words… Not brains!

The upcoming survival gamemode – which is now called DNA: Zombies – will see a new twist on the beloved shooter spin-off mode that stays true to the heart of the expedited. There’s four-player co-op, classic perks, a full narrative and all-new characters.

Here’s the story synopsis for the Black Ops Cold War Zombies mode:

As part of Requiem, a CIA-backed international response team led by Grigori Weaver from the original Black Ops story, operatives explore a World War II bunker that hasn’t only been ravaged by time… While fighting to suppress the unnatural phenomena at this graffiti-skinned, boarded-up bunker, Requiem team members investigate what lies beneath this structure that’s been left to crumble after decades of disservice. Should they succeed, Requiem may uncover a cache of decades-old secrets that upend the global order. At the same time, a Soviet-led division and rival to Requiem, the Omega Group, enters the fray. The Omega Group also has a keen interest in studying and harnessing the unexplained events and anomalies manifesting around the globe. Between Requiem and Omega Group, there are plenty of characters who may aid or hinder your journey, while others have separate, unknown agendas that will be up to players to discover. Among this cast, there is one particular contact – Sam – who seems eager to share intel discovered from deep within the KGB.

Check out the trailer:

There’s a bunch of features coming to Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Zombies. Thankfully, Activision has a list of them.