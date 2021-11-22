The Black Friday week has started, and it’s raining discounts on earbuds. Earlier today, we posted the OnePlus Buds Pro deal, and now we just found out that Apple is also selling its earbuds at a discounted price.

Apple AirPods Pro and both the second and third-generation AirPods are now selling at discounted prices, thanks to the Black Friday discounts. The AirPods Pro earbuds are now down to $169.99, while the second and third-generation AirPods are now available at $114.99 and $169.99 respectively.

If you do the math, this Black Friday deal is giving you a rare opportunity of saving as much as $80 on the purchase of Apple’s earbuds. And if you have been thinking of buying a pair, now is the perfect time to do so. You can buy the earbuds from the following links.

It's worth noting that this deal may expire sooner than you think, so it's always a good idea to cash in on the deal right now. Meanwhile, we'll continue to post Black Friday on our website, bringing to you all the exciting discounts so that you don't have to do the hard work of finding them.