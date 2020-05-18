For those waiting for the substantial Anthem overhaul, you better get used to waiting for a long time.

Despite BioWare’s MMO-lite shooter resulting in both a critical and commercial blunder, the developer will still be issuing the requested Anthem overhaul update once it’s actually finished.

Studio director at BioWare Austin, Christian Dailey, revealed through a development update that the developer has a 30-person team working on fixing Anthem and reworking the game for the future.

“Yes, the team is small but the whole point of this is to take our time and go back to the drawing board,” Dailey wrote in a blog post. “And a small team gives us the agility a larger one can’t afford.”

“We really want to provide you all the transparency we can because of your passion and interest in Anthem. But, with that comes seeing how the sausage is made – which is not always pretty by the way.”

In the game’s current form, BioWare will be updating players through livestreams and blog posts with the ideas that the developer is thinking of implementing into the game.

“I am not here to over hype anything, but we do believe the changes we are making are the right ones and we hope you think so as well.”