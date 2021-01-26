THQ’s intriguing post apocalyptic RPG Biomutant has a new release date.
While the action RPG was set to be released last year, Biomutant was delayed. While the project went quiet as development continued, the game will finally release on May 25th, 2021.
The action RPG will have two collectors editions available at launch, much like the THQ-published remake of Destroy All Humans. Here’s what’s in the two editions:
Collectors Edition £99.99:
- Game Biomutant
- Game hero figurine
- The artwork on Fabric A1 size
- Soundtrack
- Premium Box
Atomic Edition £349.99:
- High Detail Diorama – 60cm/23″ long, 25cm/10″ width, 30cm/12″ height
- Game Biomutant
- Steelbook
- T-Shirt in L/XL
- Oversized Mousepad 80cm/31″ x 35cm/14″
- The artwork on Fabric A1 size
- Soundtrack
- Premium Box
