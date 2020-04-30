Bethesda Softworks has announced that the company plans to donate $1,000,000 to front-line organisations who are helping combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news was announced in a post on the Bethesda website along with a breakdown of where the money is set to go, which you can find below.

$500,000 will be given to Direct Relief, a charity which is directly involved in COVID-19 relief efforts, including the critically important work of providing personal protective equipment to health care workers. $250,000 will go to UNICEF, which partners with front-line responders around the world to keep children and their families safe and protected. $250,000 will be donated to local COVID-19 relief efforts within the communities where we work and live. These recipients will be chosen by our individual studios and international offices. This way we can support worthy charities fighting COVID-19 in our local communities across the world.

Bethesda says that, while everyone around the world continues to stay at home, the company is committed to finding ways to connect with fans, fellow gamers, and local communities through the #BethesdaAtHome campaign.

The company also encouraged those to “stay connected to others while [observing] social distancing guidelines in an effort to keep everyone safe and healthy.”

