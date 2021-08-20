Todd has done it again. He’s found another way to sell us Skyrim for the umpteenth time, with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition.

This new and improved version of Skyrim is more than just the same marginally improved 2011 game we’ve seen over and over at this point, as this time Bethesda has been benevolent enough to include mods this time!

The new Anniversary Edition announced during day one of QuakeCon 2021, is thankfully more than just a few mods, as there are 500 pieces of content from the games Creation Club, which includes quests, dungeons, bosses, and equipment that’s been made by Bethesda and the games passionate fanbase.

Alongside these pieces of Creation Club content, the new Skyrim Anniversary Edition will also include the official expansions Dawnguard, Hearthfire and Dragonborn, alongside an enhanced and improved version of the main game which will even now include fishing.

The price of this Anniversary Edition has yet to be announced, but hopefully, it won’t break the bank considering this is now the fourth time the game has been released. Those who already own the Special Edition of Skyrim will be able to upgrade to the Anniversary Edition according to Bethesda senior community lead Jessica Finster, however, it’s unclear if this will carry a cost too.

The Skyrim Anniversary Edition is currently planned to launch on November 11th, exactly 10 years after the launch of the base game. The game will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.