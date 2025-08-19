OnlyFans Video Downloader - 6 Best Tools To Watch Offline

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Many OnlyFans video downloader tools are available online. They come in handy when you want to watch videos on the go and lack proper internet connectivity. However, only a few work as required.

I tested many video downloaders and apps in search of the safest and most efficient ones. In the end, I’ve selected 6 apps you must check out if you’re looking for a bulk OnlyFans downloader.

Best OnlyFans Video Downloader Apps and Extensions

If you’re looking for an efficient OnlyFans video downloader, consider the following options.

1. SnapDownloader SnapDownloader is a popular onlyfans.com video downloader. I used it thoroughly, and it’s my favorite OnlyFans downloader for Windows PCs. SnapDownloader is also available for macOS-powered devices. That said, it’s also helpful for downloading content from other platforms. SnapDownloader supports high-resolution downloads at 8K, 4K, 1080P, and more. Before you hit the download button, choose the output file type from Video, Audio, and GIF. The best part about this tool is that it lets you schedule bulk downloads from OnlyFans. Pros: Free 48-hour trial with full access to the tool

Downloads videos from almost all websites

Automatic video downloading scheduler Cons: The Search tool sometimes fails to download videos from OnlyFans

The free trial is only for a couple of days

Another reliable downloader is EaseUS Video Downloader. This program can download videos from OnlyFans and other websites in MP4, MOV, FLV, AVI, MP3, MA4, and other formats with ease. What’s more, it allows users download high-quality videos from 1000+ other websites. You can choose different video resolutions for the output settings, from 360P to 8K, so you always get the best quality video.

Pros:

Save HD videos from OnlyFans messages

Private Mode to store downloaded video content

Batch download OnlyFans video easily

Support various output formats and resolutions

Cons:

Needs to be installed on your computer

3. macOS Screen Recording Tool

If you need to download an OnlyFans video and watch it offline on a Mac, you can use the native screen recorder. You can summon this tool by pressing Command + Shift + 5 or using the QuickTime Player app. This app records both the desktop visuals and the system audio. As it lets you choose the recording area, it’s easy to avoid unwanted website elements.

Since this is a built-in feature, you don’t need to install third-party applications. Still, remember your account might get blocked if OnlyFans detects that you’re downloading content off its platform. Screen recording with a native tool won’t get you into trouble, though.

Pros:

Completely free OnlyFans video recording tool

Selective screen recording feature

Safe to use

Cons:

Not a dedicated video recording tool

Can’t create a history of downloads

Can’t schedule downloads

4. iOS Screen Recorder

Your iPhone and iPad have a built-in screen recorder app since iOS 11. So, you can use the Screen Recorder tool available on the iOS Control Center to record the video. It also captures system audio. Best of all, it’s free. You don’t have to buy video downloader apps from App Store.

Pros:

Record videos with ease

No need to install any third-party apps

Completely safe to use

Cons:

If you don’t switch to the full-screen player, the recording will capture unwanted website elements

Not a dedicated video downloading tool

5. Try Video Downloader – CocoCut

If you want a free OnlyFans Chrome Extension to download videos, check out Video Downloader – CocoCut. It’s a free and straightforward tool that anyone can use to download all sorts of video content, including OnlyFans posts.

You can modify the final file output by changing container types to FLV, MP4, HLV, F4V, MOV, WEBM, MKV, and more. If you need to split the audio from an OnlyFans video, you can do video-to-audio conversion on the extension directly. You can then get music files in M4A, WMA, MP3, and other formats.

Pros:

Truly free Chrome extension for video downloading

Also available for Edge browser

One-click OnlyFans download tool

Cons:

Sometimes it can’t properly detect videos

Slightly complicated video-to-video and video-to-audio conversions

Video DownloadHelper is a free OnlyFans video downloader for Firefox. It’s available on the Firefox Browser Add-Ons marketplace. It also lets you download videos from other online video-sharing platforms like YouTube, Vimeo, and more.

The tool efficiently grabs the video source URL from any website, including OnlyFans. However, you must click the play button once so that the tool can capture the link. Then, you can click the Video DownloadHelper extension icon on Firefox and choose the video you want to download. The process starts instantly.

Pros:

Free OnlyFans downloader

Works as a browser extension

Minimum setup needed

Cons:

Occasionally misses capturing video URLs

The user interface is outdated

FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions about downloading OnlyFans videos.

Is it legal to download OnlyFans videos for offline use?

OnlyFans does not officially allow downloading content, even if you have paid for it. The Terms of Service prohibit copying or sharing without the creator’s permission. Always make sure you have consent before downloading, and keep any downloads for personal offline use only.

Which tools support bulk downloading of OnlyFans videos?

Several tools include bulk downloading features. For example, dedicated desktop apps allow one-click batch downloads, DRM bypass, and private modes to store content securely. Many also support downloading from multiple websites, not just OnlyFans.

Are there browser extensions that make batch downloading easier?

Yes. Some Chrome and Firefox extensions can detect and download multiple media files at once. These are handy for quickly saving videos without installing full desktop software, though they may sometimes miss protected content.

What are common quality or format options available with these tools?

Most downloaders let you pick from a wide range of formats like MP4, MKV, MOV, or MP3 for audio. They also support different resolutions, starting from 480p up to HD, 4K, and even 8K, so you can choose the quality that best suits your device.

How Do I Download Someone’s OnlyFans Content? – A Short Step-by-Step Guide

Follow these simple steps to use YT Saver as an OnlyFans Downloader:

Step 1: Download & install Snap Downloader, on Windows or Mac.

Step 2: Open Snap Downloader, select the MP4 as the output format, and choose your resolution. Click apply to save the settings.

Step 3: Click the Browser tab and navigate to https://onlyfans.com/ to log in to your OnlyFans account.

Step 4: Go to the page that you want to download video from and click the Download button to start downloading the video.

Step 5: You can monitor the progress of the download in the Downloading panel. All downloaded files are archived here.

Now you can easily download OnlyFans videos on your PC or Mac!