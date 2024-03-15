Best Newgrounds Downloader: 5 Secure Apps

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Having the best Newgrounds downloader available can save time and ensure you can access content offline.

Below are the results of my app research and my expert opinion about each option. Read on for more information.

YT Saver is the best Newgrounds downloader because of its fantastic download speed and easy-to-use interface.

The design of the software is simple but without compromising on functionality. Even complete beginners will easily navigate its options and menus.

YT Saver supports high-quality downloads from over 10,000 platforms and can convert files to over 20 formats.

The conversion features allow you to prepare videos in the perfect format for your favorite devices.

Despite its comprehensive features, YT Saver works fast, doesn’t affect your system resources too much, and it’s straightforward to navigate.

Pros:

Great download speeds

Maintains the quality of the source file

Can convert files to over 20 formats

Built-in browser with adding shortcuts feature

Versatile and easy to use

Cons:

Some users reported bloatware running in the background

The trial version only allows three free downloads

AceThinker’s Free Online Downloader is a powerful online tool for saving clips from Newgrounds without issues.

The app can easily download any videos as MP4 files so you can play the content offline.

And since it’s online, it doesn’t require you to install third-party software. This makes it accessible even to novices. You can also download the Aqua Clip app for a more local and contained experience.

Its simple design makes it stand out from the crowd, but it doesn’t provide the same customization levels.

If you’re looking for a fast downloader for Newgrounds but aren’t interested in customizing the output, this is the perfect app.

Most importantly, the downloads maintain the quality of the output source.

Pros:

It has a user-friendly interface both as an online and local tool

Fast processing and download speeds

Offers support for a variety of platforms

Besides downloading Newgrounds videos, it supports 200+ others

No sign-up required

Cons:

The free version has limited features but gets the job done

4K Video Downloader+ is a robust Newgrounds downloader that covers all your needs. It has a user-friendly interface and many customization options.

This app can save videos, playlists, channels, and even subtitles from the video platform of your choice.

4K Video Downloader works with Newgrounds and various other websites. Furthermore, you can choose the output playing environment (Windows, Mac OS, Linux, etc.) before downloading.

The app is designed to extract content in the highest quality possible, reaching up to 4K, and supports 360-degree videos. This makes it a perfect choice for people seeking high-quality downloads.

Pros:

Downloads content with 4K quality and 360-degree videos

Works with a variety of websites

A wide range of helpful language settings

Can customize the download for specific OSs

Downloads playlists

Can extract audio from videos

Cons:

Playlist downloads are limited in the free version

Video DownloadHelper is a Chrome and Firefox extension you can use for Newgrounds.

The seamless integration into the browser makes it easy to save videos with optimal quality and speed.

The tool has a user-friendly interface. Although it doesn’t offer more complex settings, it does its job well.

You can modify the extension’s appearance, how it works, where it downloads, and other details.

Pros:

Works with various websites, including Newgrounds, YouTube, and others

Rarely fails the download process

The converter license is affordable

Automatic conversion rules

Cons:

Some users might find it expensive

It doesn’t offer any advanced features

Flashpoint is a valid software option for downloading Flash games from Newgrounds. I wanted to include an app that does this well, as Newgrounds offers various content, including games.

Additionally, it has a comprehensive set of flash games and animations, allowing you to play locally with friends and family.

Using Flashpoint, you can explore the vast library of Newground games offline on your device. This makes it a perfect choice for people who want to preserve the legacy of flash games.

However, some users have reported occasional issues with customer support. They complained that it was unresponsive and slow.

Pros:

Allows users to play games from Newgrounds locally

It’s set apart by the commitment to preserving the Flash game legacy

Access to a wide range of games

Cons:

The customer support has been reported as unresponsive

How To Download From Newgrounds

Here’s how to download videos from Newgrounds with YT Saver:

Download and install YT Saver on your device. Open the app, click the Online tab, open the official Newgrounds website, and find the video you want to download. Copy the link to the respective video and paste it into YT Saver (or click the Download button if navigating through the app). Wait for the download process to complete. Click on the Downloaded tab to see the video. Press the Play button inside YT Saver.

Is It Legal To Download From Newgrounds?

No, downloading content from Newgrounds without the explicit consent of the material’s owners is illegal.

To answer this question in an informed way, I explored the Newgrounds Terms of Use.

The content on Newsgrounds is provided only for your personal use. It may not be used, copied, reproduced, distributed, transmitted, broadcast, displayed, sold, licensed, or otherwise exploited for any other purposes.

Disclaimer: The information provided on our website is intended for educational and informational purposes only. We do not endorse or promote the unauthorized downloading or circumvention of copyright protection mechanisms of any service mentioned on our site.

We understand and respect content creators’ and service providers’ intellectual property rights. Our discussions and reviews of downloader tools aim to inform our readers about the technological capabilities and potential legal considerations of using such tools. We strongly advise our readers to always comply with the respective platforms’ terms of service and respect copyright laws.

By using our website, you acknowledge and agree that you are responsible for ensuring your actions are legal and compliant with the terms of service of the platforms discussed. We disclaim any liability for the unauthorized or illegal use of downloader tools and any infringement of intellectual property rights.

Finding the best Newgrounds downloader took some time and testing, but I’m confident my selections will cover your downloading needs.

Share your choice with me in the comment section below!