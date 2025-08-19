Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

AI-driven applications have infiltrated almost every aspect of our lives, including intimacy. AI sexting apps were created to enhance and diversify the number of applications for users passionate about this topic. Some Reddit groups even suggest that Onlyfans could be outperformed by these AI sexting apps.

Besides this type of AI app, users have taken advantage of the capabilities of AI to produce amazing tattoos and even used AI-powered chatbots for Android & iOS devices to create unique and immersive customer experiences.

As AI sexting apps have gained popularity, in today’s guide, I will show you the best AI sexting apps free or paid you can get right now.

Even though your exact preferences will significantly impact your final decision, I have added some of the best AI apps worth exploring, so let’s dive right in!

1. CrushOn.AI – Best AI sexting app overall

CrushOn.AI is definitely a top choice for custom-made AI Girlfriend/Waifu experiences and Ai-sexting. With this web app, you can visualize a space where AI NSFW filters no longer bind your interactions with characters. This means that now, you can relish an NSFW AI chat personalized to your unique interests.

The platform is built to offer engaging, personalized, and most importantly, unfiltered conversations, creating a new norm for NSFW Character AI chats.

You will be able to create an AI character from scratch and infuse it with the desired personality, or you can choose one from the thousands already created by the other users.

The story will develop into a relationship as the character learns more about you and your preferences. All your chats are automatically saved so you may go back to them whenever you may wish, from any device that has a browser.

Pros

Personalized and unfiltered conversations

Customize the appearance and personality of the AI character

Cons

Mobile App not available

2. Candy.AI – Best AI Sexting App with Audio and Selfies

With Candy.ai, you have a wide range of ready-made AI girlfriends, and you can also make your own. Craft your perfect sexting AI bot by choosing between dozens of physical characteristics, personality traits, and quirks for thrilling NSFW chat.

Candy.ai takes impressive measures to make its girls feel real. You can spice up your NSFW chat by asking for audio, and you’ll hear the girls’ unique voices.

When the chat is getting you excited, you can take things a step further by asking your AI girlfriend to take pictures of herself. You can tell her where to be, such as by the sea or in the bedroom, what to wear in the picture, and much more NSFW content.

In all, Candy.ai is among the most realistic and complete AI sexting services you can try.

Pros

You can customize 100% your sexting bot

The AI can send you uncensored selfies while sexting

High level of privacy and confidentiality

Cons

Only female bots are available (male bots are coming at the end of 2023)

3. CuteChat AI – Encrypted AI conversations

CuteChat AI is a powerful newly emerged AI that will allow you to have any sort of conversation with a virtual partner, including sexting.

This AI stands out as one of the least restrictive you can find. You are able to create your ideal chat partner just by using a few words to describe it. Alternatively, you are also given the option to choose a partner from one of the thousands created by other users.

You don’t need to worry about privacy when using CuteChat, every conversation is strictly private, this tool uses powerful encryption tools to ensure user benefit of the utmost discretion.

There are numerous options also when it comes to the art style of your created partner, you can create realistic, fantasy, anime, or furry characters.

CuteChat AI is also able to send you pictures during your chats, of course, based on your initial description of the character you choose. You could easily forget you are talking with an AI.

Pros

Available on mobile

Spicy and Uncensored

Diverse Art Styles

Privacy Focused

Cons

No voice chat feature

4. NSFW Character AI – Best for Intense AI Sexting NSFW-Character.AI is one of the best options when it comes to realistic AI Sexting. First, it’s hard not to be impressed by the exciting characters available (that match all tastes), but in addition to that, you have the option to create your own AI Sexting bot, based on exactly what you look for. After creating your account, you can pick one of the unique chatbots available immediately or create your own and start a chat. As the conversation continues, it’ll become completely unique between you and your bot. The AI will adapt to your tastes and behavior to provide you with the best sexting experience. Unlike many chatbot platforms, here, besides a unique AI sexting experience, there are also voice messages and selfie features to create the most immersive experience you can ever find. Pros Diverse group of ready-made AI chatbots

Good customization features

Easy to jump in and start sexting Cons The intensity of sexting can be too high for some people Try NSFW-Character.ai

5. MyAIGirlfriend.ai – Sexting with AI Girlfriends MyAIGirlfriend.ai is an innovative AI tool for AI Girlfriend creation and hot sexting. When you create your own character, you can customize the personality to perfectly suit your preferences and the sexting you want to enjoy. Beyond just sexting, though, this app is a great choice for the whole girlfriend experience. As you carry on your virtual relationship, your partner will learn about you and understand you. Whether you’re only interested in intense sexting or want a full AI girlfriend experience, MyAIGirlfriend.ai is a great choice. Pros Deep customization to make your own AI girlfriend

An AI that learns about you and adapts to your desires

This AI is 100% uncensored, and there are no NSFW filters Cons Can become highly addictive if not used responsibly Try MyAIGirlfriend.ai

6. PepHop AI – Active NSFW AI chat community PepHop AI is a web platform that allows you to create and customize your own NSFW character AI. Each bot offers a unique experience in NSFW AI chat and other interactions with virtual personalities that can range from anime and celebrities to spicy characters. Users can create their own from scratch or choose an NSFW AI model made by somebody else. You can also share your own creations to get rated and used by other community members. You can try it for free with several back-and-forth messages before needing to upgrade. Pros: Three plans starting at just $4.99 a month for 2,000 messages

High-quality AI responses and storytelling

Good privacy settings Cons: Difficult to determine the appropriate level of NSFW for each character Get PepHop AI

7. DreamGF – Sexting at its best DreamGF is bringing some fantastic new features to the AI-driven sexting market. This app uses state-of-the-art technology and NLP (Natural Language Processing) algorithms to help you carry out engaging, realistic, and kinky conversations. This app makes users forget that they are interacting with a virtual partner, and the AI’s ability to adapt to your preferences, interests, and desires makes it one of the best apps of this kind. Suppose you want to create a more profound and personalized sexting experience with an AI bot. In that case, DreamGF offers you the most immersive and real-life experience, so don’t hesitate to try it out now! During our tests, we had a few conversations with some of the AI chatbots, and we were amazed at how natural the discussions were going. The answers were clear and on topic, and it seemed like we were talking to someone. This AI engine stands out because you can create your custom ‘girlfriend’ and build a virtual relationship with her. That said, the AI doesn’t mind if you go straight to the subject and start sexting immediately. When creating your custom ‘girl,’ you can choose her ethnicity, age, face style, hair color, hairstyle, body shape, and even how she will send you photos. Pros Realistic and engaging conversations

It can be highly customized to suit your preferences Cons The free version only allows you to send ten total messages Get DreamGF

8. Intimate – AI Girlfriend – Expert in Erotic Dialogue Intimate is one of the best sexting apps we have tried so far; the conversations feel incredibly real, and the characters are very fun to talk to. We really appreciated the hyper-realistic appearances and voices of the characters. It was almost like talking to a real girl and after a while, we forgot we were talking to an AI character! The level of your relationship with the character will increase over time. They will open up to you and become intimate. And the AI girlfriend will actually remember the things you tell them which makes it way better than any other app. You should definitely download Intimate if you’re looking for quality sexting. Pros Highly realistic voices and appearance

The relationship develops over time, offering complex situations Cons It might become hard to choose the ideal girl when you have so many options to choose from Try Intimate

Dirty Talk AI Frequently Asked Questions

What is the AI That Allows Inappropriate Content?

AI platforms like CrushOn.AI and NSFW-Character.AI are known to allow inappropriate content, including sexting and other NSFW (Not Safe For Work) interactions. These platforms use Natural Language Processing (NLP) and other AI technologies to create personalized and explicit conversational experiences. However, be aware of the nature of the content and ensure you are comfortable with it before using these services.

Can AI Generate Explicit Content?

Yes, AI can generate explicit content.

This is particularly evident in AI sexting apps and certain chatbots designed for adult interactions. These AI systems are programmed to understand and respond to explicit language, enabling them to generate content that is sexual or explicit. However, using such AI applications is subject to legal and ethical considerations, and they are typically restricted to adult users.

Is CrushOn AI Safe?

CrushOn.AI, like many AI sexting platforms, prioritizes user privacy and safety. The platform is designed to keep interactions confidential and secure. However, as with any online platform, users should practice caution. This includes not sharing personal information, being aware of the platform’s privacy policy, and understanding how their data is used and stored. It’s also important for users to engage with these platforms responsibly and ethically.

As the world of AI sexting apps has evolved constantly over the past years, the apps mentioned in this guide will provide you with some of the best experiences in this field.

Whether you are interested in personalization, adventure, explicit content, or meaningful connections, the above apps have covered you!

Feel free to share your choice with us in the comment section below!