Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

AI girlfriend simulator apps or website-based services offer digital companionship by simulating human interactions through natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning. They generate emotionally aware responses, remember past chats, and often include avatars, voice synthesis, or mood detection powered by sentiment analysis.

Most run on large language models like GPT-3.5, GPT-4, Claude, or proprietary AI fine-tuned for emotional intelligence. Many use emotion-tagged data to enhance realism, supporting roleplay as romantic or supportive companions.

In this article, I’ll cover the 11 best AI girlfriend simulators, selected based on model quality, memory, customization, interface, and platform availability (Android, iOS, or web).

What Are The Best AI Girlfriend Simulator Apps Now?

After careful research with these simulators, I suggest the following apps:

1. Promptchan.ai

Promptchan AI is a top-notch NSFW Image Generator, not only because is free and fully uncensored, but also because it covers all ranges of scenarios, fulfilling your wildest fantasies.

You can easily use it to create photorealistic, anime/hentai, and fantasy images just by writing.

Explore over 3 million adult images made by the community. Simply click the Clone button on your favorite image to copy all its settings and make your changes – AI creation has never been easier.

Upload any image and use the powerful new Edit tool to make your sexy changes. Want to remove clothing? It’s as easy as making a selection.

Pros Cons Access to over 3 million user-generated images The videos can be a bit distorted Clone images and prompts made by others Upload your own images and edit them Choose from Realistic, Anime/Hentai, and Fantasy art styles

2. Candy.ai

Candy.ai is a groundbreaking platform that uses deep learning to create an immersive AI girlfriend simulator. You can choose a chatbot with a unique appearance and personality, or create your perfect AI girlfriend in a matter of seconds.

In the eyes of our editorial team, Candy.ai stands out as the best AI Girlfriend simulator available, offering an unparalleled experience that’s definitely worth the money.

As you text her, you’ll see her personality reflect in how she responds and she’ll adapt to suit you and your conversational style. You can even request photos and audio messages from her in chat, the same way you would with a real girlfriend.

Candy.ai’s AI training focused on keeping voice and facial details consistent, fostering an unparalleled sense of realism and immersion. You can try it for free, and If you like the experience, you can unlock unlimited texting, NSFW photo creation, and more with a $5.99/mo Yearly plan.

Pros Cons Unfiltered NSFW AI Girlfriend simulator Free AI Girlfriend simulator features are limited Texting, photo generation, and audio capabilities Easy to use AI tools for customizing your AI girlfriend Dozens of bots with unique personalities

Try Candy.ai for Free

3. DreamGF DreamGF is an excellent platform for creating your ideal girlfriend by customizing her looks and personality. It can provide companionship, support, and entertainment. As you chat with her, she’ll get to know you better and react to your actions, making the conversation more realistic and fun. Plus, you’ll even receive multimedia files from her. It also offers various options for generating NSFW content with AI assistance. DreamGF provides a free trial for two girlfriends with four secondary images and 20 Messages. If you want to chat and interact more closely with your virtually created girlfriend, you can purchase one of the premium plans. The cheapest plan you can buy is the Bronze plan, which is $9.99 monthly. Pros Cons Free plan available A subscription is required to access all the features Extensive customization options Restricted to users over 18 Intelligent conversation partner It could affect natural social abilities AI sexting messages Get DreamGF

4. SEDUCED.AI SEDUCED.AI is an amazing website that will allow you to create the perfect girlfriend in just a few minutes. You can use highly descriptive prompts to customize her in any way you choose. What makes SEDUCED.AI really great is its ability to retain the instructions you used and use it all over again for a different set of pictures using the same model you initially generated. If you’d like to take the experience even further you can choose to create videos of your newly created girlfriend of up to 6 seconds. Being an image generator this AI offers little in the way of chatting with the created girlfriend, but it makes up for it with the limitless possibilities when it comes to seeing her in countless poses, some even more intimate. SEDUCED.AI comes with 3 different plans to choose from, starting from $25/month. The larger plan allows you to generate a larger number of images or videos of your girl. Pros Cons Multiple accessible plans Highly detailed customization options Highly detailed in customization options Restricted to users over 18 Retains customization input for further use Can create videos Get SEDUCED.AI

5. SoulGen Have you heard about SoulChat? It’s a recently launched AI chat platform that offers a truly immersive and lifelike chat experience. SoulChat is part of SoulGen. It lets you create your own AI companion from scratch or choose from a range of pre-made companions. SoulGen can produce both adult images of real-life girls and anime-styled characters. You can choose from various image styles, including realistic, cartoon, anime, abstract, or sketch, and customize the image size and quality to your liking. Once you’ve generated the images, you can download, share, or edit them using the built-in editor. Soulgen AI can be utilized in various projects, such as creating illustrations, designing logos, making wallpapers, exploring art, or learning AI. However, to create NSFW content, you must use the pro version, which costs $9.99 monthly. I liked that SoulChat isn’t just a boring text-based chatbot. You can also share images and photos with your companions. Pros Cons Very user-friendly Limited free version Creative expression Dependence on text prompts Powerful and innovative platform You may require more customized options for your projects Free plan available Get SoulGen

6. Kupid Kupid‘s smart algorithms are designed to assist you in finding that perfect match. You can create your AI persona and explore virtual friendships and relationships. The Kupid.ai platform provides a secure virtual environment prioritizing your privacy and confidentiality. It doesn’t retain your chat history. You can customize your own AI Girlfriend and have meaningful conversations with her about your fantasies. However, you have to subscribe to get the whole Kupid.ai experience with more lifelike AI models. Kupid.ai provides free basic features. Paid plans start at $12/month for unlimited chatting & premium options. Pros Cons Simple UI Sometimes, the responses of AI girls can seem repetitive AI girls are immersive and entertaining, and each one has a unique personality Limited free plan Roleplaying AI girls easily adapt to your taste Get Kupid

7. CrushOn CrushOn.ai is an engaging AI-powered platform for intimate conversations. It offers a realistic dating experience by generating personalized content. Since this platform has no NSFW filters, you can easily access unrestricted content (though you can enable/disable NSFW content as you choose). It offers a variety of AI bot options, including female, anime, male, game, etc. Plus, you can discover the trending and popular bots that have captured users’ attention worldwide. Additionally, you can build your desired AI characters using simple methods and customization options. I like the benefit that you can chat with more than one AI chatbot at a time. The free plan includes 50 messages/month. However, all convos are deleted after 7 days of inactivity, and you have a limited shared chat capacity (which may be unavailable during peak times). You can subscribe to the Standard, Premium, or Deluxe Plans to avoid these restrictions. The cheapest option will cost you $5.9 per month. Pros Cons Free plan available Limited free plan There are many different AI bots available AI girlfriend visuals aren’t the best You can generate your AI girlfriend Very user-friendly UI Get CrushOn

8. MyAnima MyAnima AI simulator is an excellent app that lets you create your virtual girlfriend using natural language processing and machine learning algorithms. You can customize her appearance, behavior, and interests to match your preferences. Plus, you can do many fun activities and games together, like cooking, watching movies, and having virtual dates. You can engage in roleplaying activities such as virtual wife, romantic partner, etc. For $9.99 monthly, MyAnima offers a premium subscription with unlimited chatting and advanced customization options. Pros Cons Free plan available You must be 17+ years Intelligent and friendly sexting chat Sometimes it’s slow Roleplay The chat feature only permits one-on-one conversations at a time Male or Female AI characters Get MyAnima

9. Romantic AI

RomanticAI is an innovative application that harnesses the power of advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms.

You can personalize your virtual girlfriend’s appearance, personality, and interests and engage in various activities and games together. To get started, all you need to do is create an account and choose your virtual partner. Then start chatting away, and the AI will generate responses.

Unfortunately, the premium price plan is unfavorably compared to other AI girlfriend simulators. The cheapest option is $6.99 per week and includes unlimited chat, unlocking romantic roleplay, creating characters with hot traits, receiving spicy photos, etc.

Pros Cons Free trial There’s no monthly price plan Highly customizable Sometimes conversations are forgotten Emotional support Annoying ads Good for relationship experience

Get Romantic AI

10. Replika

Replika is a pioneer in AI companion apps (since 2017). It’s an AI-powered assistant that can engage in meaningful dialogues and build a unique bond with you. It’s designed to be a friend you can talk to about anything, and it’ll learn and grow as you interact with it.

I like that Replika is enough for everyday communication with your AI girlfriend, even in the free version. However, if you want more, such as advanced AI, roleplaying, video calls, growing with coaching, etc., you must choose one of the pricing plans. You can start with $12.99 monthly or opt for an annual subscription with a 70% discount.

Pros Cons It’s very adaptive Age restriction Sympathetic and caring virtual companion Aggressively pushing subscription High levels of empathy No NSFW Remembers your conversations and relationship history

Get Replika

11. Character.ai

Character AI is a web app that uses advanced neural language models to generate sexting conversations. The platform allows you to create your desired character and engage in exciting discussions with them.

You can choose from various popular characters, including celebrities, historical figures, and YouTubers. The best part is that you don’t need to sign up to start chatting with your favorite AI character. You only need to log in using your email to create your virtual character.

The platform doesn’t share your data with any third parties.

The free version offers access to the essential features, allowing you to create and chat with characters without cost. Character AI Plus (priced at $9.99 per month) offers several benefits. It includes quicker access to Character AI’s server, faster character response times, early access to new features, and an exclusive community forum.

Pros Cons Great free plan Strict filtering Various conversational themes Sometimes forgets previous conversation Supports text-to-speech Slow conversation Community sharing and collaboration Weak character definition tools

Get Character AI

Related articles:

Conclusion

These top 11 AI girlfriend simulator apps should cover all your needs.

My personal favorites are DreamGF, Promptchan.ai, and Soul, but it ultimately depends on your preferences. I encourage you to research each app thoroughly to find the one that suits you best.

However, it’s important to remember that relying too much on AI girlfriends could lead to socialization issues. Ultimately, this new technology can bring happiness, but it’s important to use it responsibly.

AI Girlfriend SImulator Apps FAQ

What AI girlfriend simulator is best if you want an erotically charged playmate? You’ll want to check out OurDreamAI. It focuses on providing a highly sensual, adult-oriented experience, blending erotic roleplay with AI companionship in a way that’s direct and immersive. Which AI girlfriend platform suits users looking for emotional responsiveness? HeraHaven stands out in that category. It’s designed to offer emotionally rich interactions, learning from conversations to build depth and empathy over time. Which option is best for quick visual renders of potential girlfriends? That would be Candy AI. It excels at fast image generation (lifelike or stylized) so you get instant visual previews of your custom AI companion. What AI girlfriend tool is best if you want a quick and easy character build? Kupid fits that need perfectly. It streamlines the setup process with simple tools and intuitive templates, so you can have a fully defined AI companion in just a few clicks.



