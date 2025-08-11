Top 9 AI Clothes Remover Tools of 2025: Free & Effective

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Finding a reliable AI clothes remover tool that’s both effective and free is something a lot of AI image generation enthusiasts are searching for. Many popular options hide their best features behind paywalls, while others deliver low-quality results.

In this compilation of tools, I’ve tested and compared the top 9 free AI clothes remover apps you can try right now. Each pick offers unique features, from realistic image processing to customization settings, so you can choose the one that best fits your needs, without spending a cent (or paying for an extra feature solely if you want, of course).

Top 9 AI Clothes Remover Apps

After thorough research and testing, I recommend the following apps:

1. Nudify Online

Nudify Online takes the top spot with its simple but powerful AI clothes remover features. The web app nudifies your clothed images, with lots of settings to transform the original subject.

It works for different genders and you can modify the body type, age, and even upscale the quality.

Furthermore, if you don’t want to go completely NSFW, you can choose lingerie, bikini, and other semi-clothed options.

I found the AI generation to be fast, while still maintaining a photo-realistic quality. However, the best results rely on a good-quality starter image or photo.

It’s easy to sign up via email or straight from your Google account for free. This gives you three free generations and limits you to the auto settings and SD quality.

Premium plans start from $23.99/mo for 15 credits/mo, with 10% and 60% off for committing to three months or a year.

Pros Cons Free mode available Free mode has limited credits and options Lots of settings to refine results Pricey monthly plan Photo-realistic outcomes Age trait locked behind Pro Plan Easy to use

2. Undress CC

Undress CC is an impressive web-based AI clothes remover that offers lots of customization and photo-realistic results.

It lets you choose gender and the level of undress, from complete X-Ray mode or partial-undress, to lingerie and other suggestive clothing.

Undress CC couldn’t be easier to use. Simply upload a high-quality photo or other image and select your options. One standout feature is the ability to choose different “positions” and poses.

If you don’t wish to use an existing image, you are free to browse its public galleries and modify any AI model to your desires.

Depending on your plan, it supports saving images in up to 8K quality.

You can try Undress CC for free with a limited number of generation credits and watermarks on your creations. This is a great way to test the platform, though it takes a little longer because you won’t be in the priority queue. You must register to use the service.

On the other hand, premium accounts start from $10.99/mo for 15 credits and medium quality. The $23.99/mo plan (90 credits) unlocks HQ quality and removes watermarks, while the $48.99/month Pro plan (600 credits) supports 8K, removes watermarks, and unlocks all positions and poses.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pay with crypto.

Pros Cons 2 free credits No advanced prompting Multiple levels of undress Pricey pro plan Photo-realistic results Watermarks with basic plan Choose gender and poses

3. DeepNudeNow

DeepNudeNow is an awesome AI clothes remover tool I recommend for creating naked digital images. It transforms images with precision and realism, producing visually coherent results.

The whole procedure is quite simple. It’s enough to register, upload photos, and leave everything in automatic mode.

Although this is a powerful tool, I must draw your attention to the fact that in the free version, you must wait a long time (depending on your queue position). Free mode comprises limited requests, one task at a time, watermarks on the output image, and enabled ads.

If you don’t have time to wait, you can pay $4.99 daily for unlimited requests, parallel queuing, no watermarks on images, and no ads. There are also weekly subscriptions of $9.99 and monthly subscriptions of $19.99. Interestingly, you can also pay in some of the popular cryptocurrencies.

Pros Cons Free mode available Slow in free mode Easy to use No custom options High-quality outcomes No manual mode Pretty seamless undressing

4. Undress.love

Undress.love is a pretty new AI Clothes Remover in the market, but it has already gained popularity due to its simplicity. What sets it apart for me is its speed and high-quality output.

The interface is easy to use, making it difficult to make mistakes. It even provides several tips to help you choose the right photo and upload it correctly.

Undress.love comes with two modes: automatic and manual. In automatic mode, the AI works its magic to identify the areas of a photo that need editing. On the other hand, in manual mode, you’re in control and can choose the exact areas you want to edit.

From my experience, the automatic mode works pretty well, although it might not always be 100% perfect on the first go.

A basic monthly subscription is $11.99, and you’ll get medium-quality output images, body type trait access, and faster speed.

Pros Cons Easy to use Three free image User friendly Boring subscription push Great speed and output quality Automatic and manual mode

5. Deep-Nude AI

DeepNude AI is a powerful AI tool that creates realistic nude images from photos of clothed girls. I particularly like that DeepNude offers excellent accuracy, a simple user interface, fast processing, and customization options.



Using it is very simple. It’s enough to upload the desired photo and select the zones (clothes) you want to remove. In the custom option, you can add a touch of creativity to the output photo.

This tool is entirely free to use, with the limitation that you can process only two pictures in 24 hours.

Pros Cons Free to use Processing only 2 images per 24h Accurate and fast Quality output photos Custom option

6. Deepnude

Deepnude.cc is a safe and simple AI tool to remove clothes, creating convincing nudes. It’s enough to click Select File, upload the desired photo, and press Process.

You’ll see a picture without clothes in ten seconds, but unfortunately blurred. The free plan has a longer waiting time for image generation, and the preview is blurred.

On the other hand, the standard plan starts at $29.95 and provides 100 image credits, costing $0.3 per image.

However, the app is quite expensive, so it probably won’t be a good fit for you next to alternatives that offer the same thing at a cheaper price.

Pros Pros Free mode available Blurred outcome image in free mode Easy to use Expensive pricing plans Decent speed and output quality

7. Live3D

Live3D is a versatile AI tool that caters to different styles, including realistic, anime, and 3D art. The AI Clothes Remover is designed for creative design and personal fun, giving you a different processing experience than the other tools.

However, the principle of operation is quite simple. After loading the desired image, set whether the output image should look realistic or anime, choose generation methods, output settings, etc.

In the Enhance section, you can enter an additional textual description and further improve the appearance and value of the output.

Generating an image will cost you 15 credits; you have 50 credits per day in the free version. If that’s not enough for you, the Basic Price Plan starts at $9 monthly, provides you with 6000 credits, and unlocks more advanced options.

Pros Cons Free mode available The output image does not have real-life accuracy Easy to and fun to use Expensive if you want all features unlocked Supports various styles (realistic, anime, 3D art) Good speed and output quality

8. NewFuku

NewFuku is another simple AI Clothes Remover app for creating convincing nudes. It’s enough to click on Upload new photo, change the outfit/background, and press Start To Replace.

The free plan may take longer to generate the image, and the preview will be blurred. On the other hand, the standard monthly plan is priced at $24.99.

However, if you just want to try it out, it’ll cost you $7.99 for two days, with no limit on the number of generated images.

Pros Cons Free mode available Blurred outcome image in free mode Easy to use The monthly price plan isn’t favorable Can change gender, background and outfit

9. NoDress

NoDress is another solid AI clothes remover that undresses photos of either gender. It allows you to quickly change the appearance of the subjects in your photos and create NSFW pictures in just a few clicks.

The platform offers a personalized experience that considers your preferences and fantasies (if you want a superhero look, a special tattoo, etc.). It can also do a basic Face Swap, which superimposes your desired face onto an adult star.

Both free and paid options are available, and with the paid options, you can unlock a suite of tools for a more customized experience. I like the friendly UI and variety of settings.

Still, I had to wait for the output photo to be generated (2 minutes) and there are only three photos in the free plan.

Its most standout feature is Face Swap Video, which allows you to generate a short adult video using the face of your source image.

The pricing is based on credits, so you can purchase as many as you desire. For example, 51 credits (image generations) for 2 weeks is $13. This also equates to 25 minutes of video. 250 credits for 1 month is $50, for 250 images or 125 minutes of video.

Pros Cons Easy to use Limited free trial Face Swap feature Automatic and manual mode Video feature

FAQ

1. What features make a top free AI clothes-remover great?

Strong free tools excel in accuracy, ease of use, and online access. For instance, Nudify’s AI Clothes Remover offers realistic results, brush-and-text prompts, and a browser-based interface that requires no downloads.

2. Can you customize the output of these tools?

Yes, many of them let you adjust body proportions, textures, and colors using text prompts. These tools often support group photo edits and deliver seamless results without needing sign-up.

3. How do free tools handle privacy?

Some of the AI clothing remover apps can store some of your data. However, OpenArt’s free AI clothes remover assures that your image edits stay private and secure. It’s fast and beginner-friendly, with no necessary downloads or explanations needed.

4. Do any tools let you try edits without creating an account?

Yes, Bylo.ai provides a completely free, no-sign-up AI clothes remover. You upload your photo, use custom prompts, and get high-quality results immediately, making it ideal for rapid experimentation.

Remember: when using AI Clothes Remover, respecting privacy and consent is crucial. I advise you to ensure that any images used are either of yourself or have the explicit permission of the individuals depicted.

You should use these cloth remover app 2024 free options responsibly.