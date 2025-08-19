Best AI Anime Art Generator: 7 Best to Use [Free & Premium]

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Since AI appeared, it has been involved more and more in several aspects of our lives. With tools like ChatGPT, Midjourney, and DALL-E reshaping how we create and interact with technology became much more interesting. The influence of AI is growing fast, reaching industries such as design, animation, and digital art.

While some users criticized Netflix for using AI-generated anime details in a recent short film, the demand for these tools continues to grow. Finding the right AI anime art generator can be tricky, especially if you are considering paid options. That’s why this article focuses on the best free AI anime art generators in 2023 to help you bring your ideas and characters to life.

7 Free AI Anime Generators to Create Stunning Art

1. Promptchan.com – The most advanced anime generator

Promptchan AI is the most advanced Anime Image Generator. Promptchan is free and fully uncensored, letting your wildest fantasies be brought to life. Create anime/hentai and fantasy images.

Explore over 3 million hentai images made by the community. Simply click the Clone button on your favorite image to copy all its settings and make your changes – AI creation has never been easier.

Upload any image and use the powerful new Edit tool to make your sexy changes. Want to remove clothing? It’s as easy as selecting a box.

Key features:

Explore 3 million+ images from the community

Choose from Anime/Hentai, Realistic, and Fantasy art styles

Clone images and prompts made by others

Upload your own images and edit them

Use pose templates to easily position your AI waifu

Pricing:

Price Start: Creating for free today

Creating for free today Premium plans: Starting at $5.99

Get Promptchan AI

2. SoulGen AI – Celebrity look-alike option

SoulGen AI is an online AI anime art generator that specializes in generating realistic and anime NSFW images. It provides options to create AI anime characters, edit generated images, and expand photos.

You can easily generate AI anime girls by entering text prompts within seconds. Besides, you can also customize your imaginary hentai girl’s appearance on the AI image generator. Type what you need, and AI will do magic on the hair color, clothing, pose, etc.

Moreover, SoulGen AI supports image editing and extension. So, you can not only ask AI to draw brushed parts on your anime picture but also add new elements based on the uploaded image. With SoulGen AI art anime generator, you can bring your description to life with stunning and intricate anime character designs.

Key Features of SoulGen AI:

AI-generated anime image from a text prompt

Anime & real girl-style options

Reference tags for custom character appearance

Celebrity lookalike option for realistic girl generation

Built-in image editor, available for changing objects

AI image extender to generate new elements

Price

Limited FREE trial for AI-generated anime images. $9.99/ month or $69.99 for 12 months. 70% off for the first subscription.

Get SoulGen AI

3. Getimg AI – Trained on multiple models

Getimg.AI is another anime AI art generator that is gaining popularity mainly due to the fact that it’s trained on multiple models. As a result, it is capable of generating AI art and AI anime characters from your prompts.

One of the unique features of Getimg.AI is that it has a ControlNet feature that is capable of image-to-image generation. It is capable of preserving the primary attributes of the original image while enhancing the entire layout.

The main features of Getimg.AI are:

Supported by state-of-the-art GAN technology.

Various customization options.

Quick and free anime avatar generation.

Pricing:

Free trial option. But it needs a subscription for 12$ per month after the credits expire.

Get Getimg.AI

4. Candy.ai – Best AI Generator for Hentai and Anime

Candy.ai is considered one of the best AI Anime and Hentai Art generators on the market. It is fully uncensored (NSFW Hentai and adult content allowed), very easy to use, and 100% worth the price.

You can fulfill your deepest fantasies and let your imagination go wild. All you need to do is pick a character or create one, enter your prompt, and click the generate button.

With Candy.ai, your imagination is your only limit. Candy AI is a lot better than other generators because it has the best rendering technology, allowing you to enjoy very high-quality and realistic images.



In addition to generating Anime / Hentai images, Candy AI also allows you to chat with the AI Girls you generated for an even more immersive experience. They can discuss with you without any filter as it’s fully uncensored and send you images while chatting.



Candy.ai’s best features:

Best image quality on the market

It keeps the same and consistent face between generations

100% uncensored with special poses and outfits

Works with realistic and anime/Hentai images

Includes Complete AI girlfriend chatbot/voice message functionality

Pricing:

Free version or Premium at $12.99/month (includes NSFW AI Art Generator usage and unlimited chat with AI Girlfriends)

Try Candy.ai for Free

5. Fotor – AI and photo editing

Fotor is an AI-powered Image Generator that helps you edit photos with free online photo editing tools. Using its free version, one may crop photos, resize images, and add text, effects, or filters to the selected photo. Whether you want to create a design or a collage of searched items, it’s all possible using Fotor.

The interface of Fotor is easy to use and lets you search for anything online, including anime characters. With this tool, you will get access to classy anime characters that you haven’t viewed before. If you want, you may also remove the background from any image, or enhance an image to make it vivid and sharp.

Key features:

Lets you remove an object from any image, along with adding amazing effects to your chosen photos.

Supports cropping, resizing, and enhancing photos to make them look more bright.

Makes aesthetic photo collages with Fotor’s collage maker in no time.

Supports generating completely new images purely based on your imagination using the text-to-image feature.

Pricing:

This fictional image generator tool works on credits and you get a free credit of 5 after you sign up using your email ID. This software also lets you generate images using the five credits you got before. After your free credit expires, you need to purchase the credits based on your needs. The plans available at Fotor are as follows –

Monthly : 200 credits at $9.99, 500 at $19.99, 1000 at $35.99, 2000 at $59.99

: 200 credits at $9.99, 500 at $19.99, 1000 at $35.99, 2000 at $59.99 Yearly: 200 credits at $2.99, 500 at $5.99, 1000 at $10.83, 2000 at $17.99

Get Fotor

6. Canva Pro – Work will be done in the background

Canva Pro is the paid version of the widely used Canva web application. This is more of an all-in-one kind of application and lets you generate anime characters that look very original and real. Working on Canva Pro is quite simple as it allows separately adding texts, changing backgrounds, filling with different elements, and a lot more other things.

You don’t need to worry about the technicalities of the AI algorithms as all of the work will be done in the background. Just go for this tool and you will be amazed by what it can do for you.

The following are the prominent features of Canva Pro:

Create custom anime art from your photos.

Offers free as well as paid versions.

Pricing:

It offers a free version and a paid version starting from 49$ per month.

Get Canva Pro

7. SexyAI – Offers batch imaging

SexyAI is a lightning-fast AI art generator capable of producing high-quality images including NSFW content. Besides the quality outputs and fast generation speed, the best thing about it is that it’s FREE!

It has a clean and user-friendly interface making it easy for anyone to successfully generate their desired image result. SexyAI also offers the world’s first NSFW AI Video generator as well along with several other advanced features like priority queue, image variations, and batch imaging which are available to subscribing members.

To generate, simply enter a prompt and click the generate button. There’s also an option to enter a negative prompt which removes unwanted content from your image.

The online tool offers 10 different models (listed below) to choose from, including the most cutting-edge models, like SDXL. Each model allows you to create all different types of wonderfully vivid and explicit images.

Realistic /NSFW

Realistic / Artistic

Realistic

Hentai / Anime

Furry

Reliberate

Realistic Vision

DreamShaper

Babes

Experimenting with the differing outputs from each model will help you to generate any type of NSFW images you desire.

SexyAI is very capable of generating all image types including hentai, anime, furry, and sci-fi/fantasy. The web app also has a vibrant and rapidly growing discord community boasting over 10,000 members since it launched in April 2023.

The members are extremely helpful with prompting and generative educational topics. SexyAI launched in March 2023 and has generated over 500M images so far!

Price

FREE! Pro Membership costs $10 per month

Get SexyAI

FAQs about AI Anime Art Generators:

1. Is there a Free AI Animation Generator?

All of the AI anime art generators mentioned above offer trial versions in which you can obtain free credits to create anime characters of your choice.

2. How Do AI Art Generators Work?

AI art generators are powered by machine learning algorithms. These algorithms are responsible for analyzing a massive amount of data from numerous sources, such as photographs, paintings, and art.

The working of an AI art generator mainly starts with pre-processing the input data and turning it into a mathematical representation that can be understood by the generator. Various techniques, such as neural networks and evolutionary algorithms, are then used to generate new artwork as per the prompts using the existing examples.

3. How To Use AI Anime Generator?

All of the tools follow similar steps. Take one as an example:

Launch the official website and visit the Generate option. Sign in if you have already subscribed to a package or use the “Free Trial” option. Enter the prompt as per your requirements and use the different pre-existing tags to make the results more accurate. Select the number of outputs you want. You can also choose the option of an anime girl or real-girl image. Moreover, you can also upload a look-like image to obtain an animated picture. Click on the Generate option to obtain the results and save them for later use.

Start to Make AI-Generated Anime

It is evident that AI is changing the world in many ways. Both the personal and professional usage of AI art generators is expected to keep increasing in 2023 and beyond. The 7 best AI anime generators discussed in this blog post are all meant to help you create anime characters and AI art quickly and easily. You should definitely give them a try to fulfill your AI anime generation requirements, even if some big names from the industry are worried about the usage of such tools. But at the end of the day – it is not forbidden to make a hobby out of creating anime, right?