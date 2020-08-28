A few months ago news of a new series of Lenovo Yoga laptops leaked. Since then Lenovo has made the Yoga Slim series official, and now a new promo video for the Lenovo Yoga 9i has leaked.
The beautiful laptop is covered in “authentic leather” and features an 11th gen Intel Core processor.
The specs (some leaked earlier, include:
- Iconic Rotating Sound Bar and Dolby Atmos for powerful sound in every mode.
- Garaged pen that charges in its compartment in the laptop.
- Edge-to-edge glass palmrest and glass-encased touchpad on leather model for comfort and durability.
- Leather or warm mica metal cover
- TrueBlock webcam privacy shutter.
- Up to 4K VESA400 HDR display with Dolby Vision and 100% SRGB.
- Alexa in select markets.
- WiFi 6 suport.
- 11th gen Core processor on Intel’s Evo platform.
- 18-hr battery life with fast charge support.
- Full-size USB port, USB-C, headphone port.
- 14 inch and 15.6-inch screen size variants.
Pricing and availability have not leaked yet.
