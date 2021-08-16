Battlefield 2042’s third mysterious multiplayer mode, Hazard Zone, is reportedly similar to Escape from Tarkov according to a new leak from dataminer Temporyal.

“Hazard Zone seems to be indeed a mix between Escape from Tarkov & Hunt Showdown,” Temporyal revealed on Twitter as he went into detail about what he’s uncovered about the game’s unannounced third multiplayer mode.

Hazard Zone, according to Temporyal, will have players fighting AI enemies, as well as bosses, and other players while hunting down loot and completing objectives such a collecting “intel from data drives & crashed satellites in Hazard Zone.”

According to this datamine, it appears in this mode that the equipment you have won’t be permanent, with equipment being lost on death unless you have “Loadout Insurance” which is one of the many tactical upgrades on offer.

Furthermore, in this multiplayer mode, you will be able to extract from maps via landing zones, which allow you to safely leave to amass “Hazard Zone currency” according to Temporyal, which they call “probably the key to expand your weapon, gadget and perk collection.”

With Battlefield 2042 going all-in on multiplayer, hopefully, this fairly unique mode of Hazard Zone will more than makeup for the lack of a dedicated campaign alongside Battlefield Portal, which will also be available at launch.

Battlefield 2042 will launch on October 22nd, 2021 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.