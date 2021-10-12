EA has announced that Battlefield 2042’s mysterious unrevealed mode, Hazard Zone, will be officially revealed later this week on Thursday the 14th of October.

Streaming at 4 pm BST, the reveal presentation will shed some light on Battlefield 2042’s most mysterious mode, which has previously been compared to the hybrid battle royale games Escape From Tarkov and Hunt Showdown.

According to past leaks, Hazard Zone will feature squads of players fighting against other player squads as well as AI fodder and bosses while hunting down loot and completing objectives such a collecting “intel from data drives & crashed satellites.”

According to EA and developer DICE, Hazard Zone is an “all-new, high-stakes, squad-based game type that is a modern take on the multiplayer experience. Hazard Zone is distinctly Battlefield, but very different from the modes of All-Out Warfare.”

Alongside Hazard Zone, Battlefield 2042 will also feature the traditional All-Out Warfare game type, as well as the new Battlefield Portal mode, which will allow players to create their own scenarios with weapons, vehicles, and soldiers from throughout Battlefield’s history.

After a recent delay, Battlefield 2042 is due to launch next month on the 19th of November for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.