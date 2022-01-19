Nintendo of America has announced that Rare’s Nintendo 64 classic Banjo-Kazooie will be added to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack tomorrow, the 20th of January.

Since launching in October last year, the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription tier has only received one N64 new game to date, Paper Mario, which was added in December. Banjo-Kazooie will mark the second time an N64 game has been added to the service, which costs an extra £17 per year over Nintendo’s standard Switch Online membership.

Nintendo originally announced that Banjo-Kazooie would be coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack back in September, where at the time Rare said “it’s a pleasure to be ushering the bear and bird onto Nintendo’s latest console, offering another modern way (alongside XboxGamePass and Rare Replay) to savour its many collectibles and googly eyes.”

Here’s the full list of Nintendo 64 games that will be available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members after tomorrow:

Banjo-Kazooie

Dr Mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Mario Kart 64

Mario Tennis

Paper Mario

Sin & Punishment

Star Fox 64

Super Mario 64

WinBack

Yoshi’s Story

Embark on a wild quest with an unlikely pair! The adventures of Banjo and Kazooie begin here! Banjo-Kazooie is coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 1/20! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/R349r8gbvD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 19, 2022

Nintendo has been tight-lipped about which game they might add to the service next, however, it’s believed that at least 38 games are planned for the service, thanks to datamining and analysis by Twitter user MondoMega.