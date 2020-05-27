Azure Speech service can now evaluate speech pronunciation

Microsoft’s Azure Speech service provides speech-to-text, text-to-speech, and speech-translation capabilities to developers. At Build 2020 last week, Microsoft announced two new capabilities in preview.

The new Speech service pronunciation assessment feature can evaluate speech pronunciation and offer speakers feedback on the accuracy and fluency of spoken audio. Microsoft is using this service for its PowerPoint Presenter Coach feature.

With pronunciation assessment, language learners can practice, get instant feedback, and improve their pronunciation so that they can speak and present with confidence.

For now, the pronunciation assessment feature only supports American English speeches.

Microsoft last week also announced that Speaker Recognition feature is extending language support to 8 languages. The new Speaker Recognition feature will be available on June 1, 2020.

Source: Microsoft