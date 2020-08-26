Avocor, a global collaboration display company, today announces their first Windows collaboration display (WCD) certified for Microsoft Teams.

The AVW-6555 Windows collaboration display is an advanced interactive display, featuring natural inking and innovative IoT sensor technologies. Designed to enhance collaboration and accelerate teamwork, the Avocor AVW-6555 also provides meaningful analysis of meeting space utilization through integrated certified Azure IoT sensors. Ideal for focus rooms, the AVW-6555 provides seamless integration with Teams video and audio-conferencing capabilities immediately upon connection to a computer with Teams installed.

Avocor – AVW-6555

In addition, users can immediately drive content from a laptop to the display with a Type-C single-cable solution, allowing access to content, control of the integrated camera and far-field mic array for video and audio, as well as providing hardwired Ethernet connection and charging power to the laptop.

The Avocor – AVW-6555 was developed in collaboration with Microsoft and offers smooth touch with a finger, even while wearing gloves, or when using the included fine-tipped stylus and eraser. The inking is precise down to the pixel, and the native 4K resolution optically bonded glass-surfaced display creates lifelike images with exceptional depth and detail, an increasingly important feature as more meetings happen via video calls. Easy access to the full suite of Microsoft 365 productivity tools makes the WCD a room-scale extension of a user’s laptop, empowering people who are in the room, or who are participating online, can easily share and edit content, and engage in creative thinking and problem solving in real-time.

In addition to being an integrated collaboration tool for teamwork, the Windows collaboration display by Avocor is certified for Azure IoT. Featuring an array of built-in IoT sensors that can connect to Avocor Aquarius Workspace Intelligence, an Avocor subscription service based on Azure, facility managers can utilize the environmental data they collect to make real-time adjustments as well as future room and investment planning. Aquarius Workspace Intelligence software provides real-time analysis of meeting spaces by pulling data from Avocor’s innovative W series collaboration displays and existing Microsoft 365 meeting data to deliver insights through easy-to-use dashboards. By combining sensor data with Microsoft 365 meeting information, Avocor Aquarius offers a simple way for management to gain valuable analysis about meeting room utilization. It is also fast and easy to deploy, allows for Over The Air (OTA) upgrades and provides the flexible management needed to make important decisions about office facilities and increase room and UC hardware ROI. Avocor will provide access to its Aquarius WSI software for 90 days standard for its W series displays. However, all AVW-6555’s purchased in 2020 will receive an entire year of Aquarius WSI at no charge.

“Avocor and Microsoft share a goal of providing seamless, sophisticated technology to allow companies and their team members to achieve more, from wherever they are working,” said Scott Hix, CEO, Avocor. “As Microsoft Teams is well-established and continues rapid adoption, we’re seeing a market demand for collaboration technology that can support it. Being certified as a Teams device means that we’re enabling seamless communication from a device standpoint, by developing simple and easy-to-set-up solutions that reduce time spent on troubleshooting. From a collaboration standpoint, Avocor is accelerating teamwork and bringing teams together to get more done in the Microsoft ecosystem they already know and use.”

The 65-inch AVW-6555 Windows collaboration display by Avocor is available globally in Q3 via a trusted and experienced global network of distribution and reseller partners for $6,999 USD (Americas & APAC), £5,999GBP (UK& Ireland), €6,999 EUR (EMEA).