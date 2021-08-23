AT&T to sell ThinkPad X13 5G laptop in the US

AT&T today announced that it will be selling the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 5G laptop in the US. AT&T is the first carrier to offer the ThinkPad X13 5G. You can pre-order it from AT&T from Aug. 27 and the device will be available from Sept. 17.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13 5G is a business class laptop which is powered by Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. It comes with a 13-inch full HD display and weighs only 2.96 lbs. The 57.4Wh battery will deliver a great battery life.

“The connected laptop space is growing quickly, with cellular connectivity predicted to come in 25% of all laptops in the next 3 years. So, in true AT&T fashion, we’re delivering more options to our customers,” said Jenifer Robertson, executive vice president and general manager, AT&T Mobility. “Whether you’re on-the-go or staying in, you know you can rely on AT&T’s fast, reliable, and secure network.”

The ThinkPad X13 5G will cost $1,499.99 or $41.67/month installment plan.

Source: AT&T