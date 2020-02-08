AT&T Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets another hands-on video

A second hands-on video for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip has been posted, revealing one of the carriers the handset will be showing up on.

The AT&T version of the handset is shown off, also confirming some specs along the way.

The video confirms the Snapdragon 855 processor, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage and unusual 1080×2636 pixel screen resolution. It also shows the handset is rather comfortable being open at 90 degrees.

We already know everything about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone, including Samsung’s official marketing information regarding the device.

Samsung is highlighting the below as the stand out features of Galaxy Z Flip:

Galaxy Z Flip’s folding display is made of groundbreaking Ultra-Thin Glass.

Galaxy Z Flip comes with a sleek design and when folded enhances pocket portability.

Galaxy Z Flip comes with a breakthrough camera that can capture 4K videos.

The camera in the Galaxy Z Flip will allow you to take great night time stills, videos and hyperlapse videos.

The small LED display on the outside of the device will allow you to stay in the know with discreet notifications.

Multi Active Windows feature allows you to work across multiple apps once. You can even drag and drop between applications.

Galaxy Z Flip features an optimized UX for great mobile experience.

Key specs of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Octo-core processor

6.7 inch 1080×2636 pixel Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display with Always On, Infinity-O design

8GB RAM and 256GB UFS3.0

12 MP Dual pixel f/1.8 primary camera with OIS, 12 MP Ultra wide angle f/2.2 camera

10 MP Dual Pixel f/2.4 front camera

3300 mAh battery with support for fast charging up to 15 watts and wireless charging up to 9 watts

Folded dimensions: 167.9 x 73.6 x 6.9-7.2 mm, Unfolded dimensions: 167.9 x 73.6 x 15.4-17.3 mm

Weight: 183 grams

Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, NFC, WiFi 6 (2.4+5GHz, WiFi direct, Mirrorlink, Smart View)

Will any of our readers be picking one up? Let us know below.

Via SamMobile