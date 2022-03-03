If you’ve noticed that some areas in your city suddenly have new poles, these are likely 5G small cell sites. They function as access points that help provide mobile data to a localized area. As a result, the 5G connections of the users within the area will improve significantly, allowing them to rely on their mobile data while being on the go. AT&T made this feat possible by working alongside Ericsson, a global equipment provider, who helped create the Ericsson Street Radio 4402.

The Ericsson Street Radio is a compact and fully-integrated small cell that can be used globally by simply plugging it into existing streetlights. One of the best parts is that it’s practically invisible when viewed from street level, as it’s placed above the streetlight shield and blends with the environment effortlessly. What’s more, the cell doesn’t require long, bulky wires, and the installation process mostly takes only 15 minutes.

AT&T notes that streetlights are perfect for this technology because they’re usually 8 to 10 meters high and 50 meters apart. Not only that, but streetlights also have an existing power supply and are typically in close contact with fiber. It’s also beneficial that these radios are added to existing infrastructure, significantly reducing costs.

The Ericsson Street Radio small cell comes with smart sensors as well. As such, it makes it easier for the city to notice whenever a streetlight is down or has failed during a blackout, storm, or other disruptive events. However, is the Ericsson Street Radio genuinely effective?

AT&T tried and tested Street Radio prototypes last year, and they’re currently working on distributing commercially available units in various cities. In other words, this solution is set to help quicken 5G deployments throughout the country.

Learn more about the Ericsson Street Radio 4402 and how it works at the AT&T blog.