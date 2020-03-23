The Novel Coronavirus outbreak has forced people to stay at home and with companies promoting work from home, tech companies are seeing a surge in internet usage. This has already prompted companies like YouTube and Netflix to drop video quality to reduce stress on the infrastructure.

Now, AT&T’s CEO Randall Stephenson told CNN’s Brian Stelter that “mobile volumes are up 40%,” and “Wi-Fi calling volumes are up 100%.” He also noted that AT&T’s infrastructure is “performing quite well” but the high volume of internet usage is stressing the system.

I think it’s going to cause every business to evaluate how we do business. I think when we come out of this, this is exactly what we’re going to see. We’re looking at this as a time of war. This is like World War II. Everyone needs to step up and do their part in how we help the general population. – Randall Stephenson, CEO, AT&T

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson on broadband and internet demand as more people work from home amid the coronavirus outbreak: "We’re seeing some signs of stress. We’re having to go out and do some of augmentation of network … but right now the network is performing quite well.” pic.twitter.com/6IDS6RAjJ7 — Reliable Sources (@ReliableSources) March 22, 2020

Seeing a rise in internet usage, FCC has introduced a broadband and telecom industry measure called the Keep Americans Connected Pledge to prevent companies from abusing the current circumstances. The pledge prevents companies from overcharging or charging late fees for the bill payments for a period of 60 days.

Via The Verge