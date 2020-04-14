Asus announced the updated ZenBook Duo at CES 2020 earlier this year. The Asus ZenBook Duo is just a refresh of the original ZenBook Duo which was launched along with Asus ZenBook Pro Duo. Both the devices share the same dual-screen design but the Pro Duo comes with better graphics and CPU compared to the ZenBook Duo.

Today, Asus has made the Asus ZenBook Duo available in the USA. The laptop comes with a 14-inch panel as its primary display as well as a smaller 12.6-inch touchscreen panel built into the top of the keyboard deck. It is powered by 10th Generation Intel Core processors, combined with up to 16GB RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU. For storage, the laptop has up to a 1TB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD and a 70Wh to power things up.

The Asus ZenBook Duo is currently listed on Amazon for $1,499. However, the laptop is currently unavailable but we expect it to be available for order soon. If you’re planning to grab one then you can head to Amazon and check it out for yourself.