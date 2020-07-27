Deal Alert: ASUS Zenbook 14 with Ryzen 5, GeForce MX350 and 256GB SSD available for $549

If you are looking for a decent mid-range laptop, check out this new deal at BestBuy. You can get the ASUS ZenBook 14 Q407IQ laptop with a 14-inch Full HD display, AMD Ryzen 5 processor with 6 ultra-responsive 7nm “Zen 2″ cores, 8GB RAM, 256GB SD and NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics for just $549. I weighs 2.65 lbs. and measures 0.7” thin.
ASUS ZenBook 14:
The 14-inch Full HD display provides stunning visuals, while the AMD Ryzen 5 mobile processor and 8GB of RAM power through everyday software and support smooth multitasking. This Wi-Fi and Bluetooth-enabled ASUS ZenBook laptop has a 256GB SSD for rapid boots.
Find the deal here at BestBuy.
