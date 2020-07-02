ASUS has been expected to launch the ASUS ROG Phone 3 soon. The company recently published a web page confirming the plans to launch the ROG Phone 3 later this month.

According to the countdown on the website, ASUS will be launching the ROG Phone 3 on July 22 at 11 PM ET. As with all the events, the ROG Phone 3 launch event will be held virtually and should be available for everyone to watch.

The ROG Phone 3 is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus which will be paired with up to 16 GB of RAM. The phone is also rumoured to come with a 64 MP primary camera and a 6,000 mAh battery to power the hardware. Unfortunately, ASUS will also be ditching the 3.5mm headphone jack making it harder for gamers to connect the standard headphones. The ASUS ROG Phone 3 will be priced around $899.