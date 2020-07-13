Asus’ ROG Phone 3 release date has finally been revealed and it’s coming this month!

Reported by My Fix Guide, the ROG Phone 3 release date is currently scheduled to arrive on July 23rd.

The 5G capable, Snapdragon 865 Plus smartphone is set to be paired with an impressive 6.59-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2340×1080.

Asus’ ROG Phone 3 will come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of memory to run the latest build of Android 10. Of course, expect a hefty 5800mAh capacity battery that’ll support rapid 30W fast charging.

As for camera specs, ROG will be including a three camera trifectar for pictures and video. There’s the primary 64MP sensor and two additional sensors to burst image clarity.