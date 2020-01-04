If you’re on the lookout for a premium quality gaming phone that offers great value, you should consider the ASUS ROG Phone II. The smartphone(8GB/128GB) has received a massive discount, bringing the price down to $529(original price $712.47).

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, which as per Qualcomm, is a better gaming processor than the last-gen Snapdragon 855.

It also features a 6.59-inch FHD+ (2340×1080) 120Hz HDR AMOLED display. ASUS claims that the touch latency on this device is better than any other smartphone in the market. The front-facing stereo speakers with DTS:X Ultra support will offer great audio experience.

The Asus ROG Phone II features a huge 24MP front-facing camera and dual rear camera, one of them being a 48MP shooter. Other specs include 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/512GB/1TB storage capacity, and a 6000mAh battery. The smartphone measures 170.99 x 77.6 x 9.78mm and weighs 240g.

You can buy Asus ROG Phone II from this link.