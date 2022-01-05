ASUS announces ROG Flow Z13, world’s most powerful Windows tablet

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) yesterday announced the ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet during its virtual launch event during CES 2022. The new ROG Flow Z13 will be the most powerful Windows tablet in the market. You can configure this tablet with up to a 14-core Intel Core i9-12900H CPU, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, a MUX Switch and 5200 MHz 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. All this is packed in a retro-futurist design inspired ultra-thin, light chassis.

ASUS is offering two display options: a 4K 60 Hz display with 85% DCI-P3 coverage, or a Full HD 120 Hz screen with 100% sRGB coverage. Both the displays feature 16:10 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, Corning Gorilla glass protection, Adaptive Sync, 500 nits of peak brightness, and Pantone validation. The built-in kickstand can be opened up to 170°. Like Surface Pro tablet, it comes with a detachable full sized keyboard. A vapor chamber cooling solution paired with liquid metal and 0dB Ambient Cooling ensures the machine stays incredibly quiet even under full load.

For people who need more power and I/O ports, the Flow Z13 is compatible with the XG Mobile external GPUs. You can connect this tablet with 2021 XG Mobile with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, or an AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU.

About the design of this tablet:

With a design inspired by the 20th-century Space Race, the Flow Z13 has numerous nods to retro-futurism. The chassis is covered with spacecraft-inspired machining, carved right into the high density aluminum alloy itself. After experimentation with 39 different processes, including 10 precision CNC cuts and two anodizing coats, alloy 6063 has a unique finish that evokes the golden age of space. The premium anti-fingerprint coating repels and reduces the appearance of fingerprints, and makes cleaning the surface a breeze.

Source: ASUS