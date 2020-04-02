Asus has revealed the next generation of their premium STRIX SCAR gaming laptops with the new Strix SCAR 17 Gaming Laptop; get ready for a huge increase in power.

Aiming to deliver unparalleled graphics performance compared to its predecessor, the Strix SCAR 17 Gaming Laptop pulls out all the stops when it comes to performance.

Inside the systems aluminium frame, Asus has packed in an impressive dream-team of components:

• GeForce RTXTM 2080 SUPER GPU hits clock speeds up to 1560MHz at 150W with ROG Boost for massive triple-digit frame rates.

• 8-core, 16-thread 10th Gen Intel® CoreTM i9-10980-HK CPU

• 32GB of high-performance DDR4-3200 RAM accelerate multitasking.

• RAID 0 with two NVMe® SSDs speeds load times; an empty third slot also exists for more storage

• 17.3″ 300 Hz / 3 ms display with slim bezels for a beautiful 81.5% screen-to-body ratio

• Liquid metal thermal paste alongside upgraded heatsinks and 3D thermal design to combat thermal throttling

“Speed and agility are crucial stats in the world of esports, where razor-thin margins make the difference between victory and defeat,” ASUS stated in a press release. “Staying competitive at the highest levels demands a gaming machine that can keep up with the action. Strix SCAR 17 is packed with power to pump out enough frames to saturate an expansive 17.3-inch display with the smooth graphics required for competitive play.”

The Strix SCAR 17 will also feature some cool customisation options and, of course, expressive RGB lighting, because nothing says gaming like a strip of RGB.

The new laptop features a wraparound light bar that glows under the front and side edges, complementing the backlit ROG logo on the lid. For those who aren’t happy with the look, it can be customised to your liking in the ROG Aura Creator.

Here is a full list of specifications and features:

Processor: Up to Intel® CoreTM i9-10980HK

Operating system: Windows 10 Pro

Graphics: Up to NVIDIA ® GeForce RTXTM 2080 SUPER

Display: Up to 17.3″ FHD (1920 x 1080), IPS FHD 300Hz (3ms)

Memory & storage: Up to 32 GB DDR4 3200 MHz SDRAM/2 x M.2 NVMe® PCIe® 3.0 x4 up to 1 TB SSD with RAID 0 support Up to 3 SSDs

Connectivity: 2×2 Intel® WiFi 6 (Gig+) (802.11ax) RangeBoost support/Bluetooth® 5.12

Rear side I/O: 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 X USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-CTM (supports DisplayPort, no PD charging) 1 x LAN RJ45 jack

1 x HDMI (supports HDMI 2.0b), supports HDCP SPEC 2.2

Left side I/O: 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x Audio combo jack: Mic-in and Headphone out

Dimensions: 39.97 x 29.34 x 2.79 cm

Weight: 2.9 kg

The SCAR 17 Gaming Laptop will begin pricing at £2999.99 and will become available later this month.