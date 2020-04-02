Asus has revealed one of the coolest laptops we’ve seen in years: The ROG Zephyrus Duo 15, a dual-screened laptop that pulls no punches.

The device “integrates two displays in an ultra-slim form factor to bring a new dimension of versatility to premium gaming laptops, without sacrificing any of the high-powered performance that defines ROG.”

Much like last year’s incredibly unique Zenbook Duo, the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 combines a traditional top-screen display with a bottom touch-capable screen to give users more options on the same device.

Called the ScreenPad Plus, the secondary display acts as a second monitor: you can extend your current view, duplicate the top screen or use it as a traditional second monitor, albeit with touch capabilities.

However, just because Asus has once again innovated more than many would’ve expected them to, that doesn’t mean the Zephyrus Duo 15 skimps on power: it really doesn’t.

Inside the gorgeous aluminium frame lies a powerful 10th Gen Intel CoreTM i9 CPU that’s combined with a incredible desktop GeForce® RTX 2080 SUPER GPU for extreme graphical feats at high frame rates. With the option of either an ultrafast 300 Hz / 3 ms gaming display or a 4K UHD display with 100% Adobe RGB, both gamers and creators have a build for them.

The system also includes 32 GB of 3200 MHz RAM, 2 SSDs in RAID 0 and liquid metal thermal cooling to bring unparalleled performance to portable gamers.

What’s most cool is how the system’s improved cooling works. Much like the last generation Zephyrus, the system opens up a mechanised hinge to improve cooling around essential parts. However, this year the hinge has moved to the screen, lifting up the gorgeous ScreenPad Plus for an unbeatable aesthetic of just pure cool.

Here are the full specs:

Processor: Intel® 10th Gen Comet Lake i9-10980HK or Intel® 10th Gen Comet Lake i7-10875H Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 2080 SUPERTM, 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM or NVIDIA® GeForce RTX 2070 SUPERTM, 8 GB GDDR6 VRAM Operating system: Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro Display: 15.6” PANTONE® Validated with Hybrid Graphics / G- SYNC switching – 4K UHD IPS 60 Hz Adobe 100%, non-touchscreen

– FHD IPS 300 Hz sRGB 100% 3 ms, non-touchscreen ScreenPadTM Plus: 14.09”

– UHD (3840 x 1100) IPS 60 Hz NTSC 72%, touchscreen Memory:

16 GB DDR4 3200 MHz onboard, plus 1 x SODIMM slot up to 32 GB (supports up to 48 GB total)

2 x M.2 SSD slot (NVMe® PCIe®), PCIe® 3.0 x4 512 GB / 1 TB, supports RAID 0 Keyboard: Backlit chiclet keyboard, supports n-key, per-key with 1.4 mm key travel. Audio: 2 x speakers, ESS + Hi-Res Audio (HRA) certification, supports smart amplifier, Nahimic Sonic Studio + ISST. WiFi/Bluetooth: 2×2 multi-antenna WiFi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth® 5.0 IO:

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-CTM, DisplayPort 1.4, TBT, PD input 20 V/3A;output 5 V/3A

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (right)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (Bottom)

1 x HDMI (HDMI 2.0b support)

2 x audio jack: mic-in & headphone, plus mic-in 1 x RJ45 LAN Battery: 90Wh

Power Supply: 240 W power adaptor

Supports USB-CTM Power Delivery 3.0 up to 65 W Size: 36×26.8×2.1cm

Weight: 2.4 kg

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 will be available from July 2020 in the UK with prices starting from £2,999.99.