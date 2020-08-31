ASUS announces new ZenBook S laptop and ZenBook Flip 13 convertible with latest specs

by Pradeep

 

ASUS ZenBook S

ASUS today announced two new Windows 10 devices. The new ASUS ZenBook S is a regular thin and light premium laptop while the new ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 in a 2-in-1 device. Learn more about them below.

ZenBook S (UX393):

The main highlight of the new ZenBook S is its display. It now comes with a 13.9-inch 3:2 touch display with resolution up to 3300 x 2200. The display is also PANTONE validated and it covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color profile and 133% of the sRGB color profile.

For performance, you can configure this laptop with up to 10th gen Intel i7-1065G7, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD. It comes with 65Wh battery with support for fast charging.

ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363):

The ZenBook Flip 13 comes with a regular 13.3-inch 16:9 full HD display. The 360-degree hinge allows you to use the device in variety of ways.

For performance, like the ZenBook S, you can configure this laptop with up to 10th gen Intel i7-1065G7, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. It comes with 67Wh battery with support for fast charging and it also support inking. The ZenBook Flip 13 starts at $899 and you can pre-order it here from Amazon.

Source: Asus

