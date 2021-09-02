ASUS has announced their new laptop range for the second half of 2021 at their Uncreate event today, which includes laptops for the back to school crowd all the way to the high-end creator.

Meet their new laptops below:

ASUS ProArt Studiobook 16/Pro 16 OLED

If you’re looking for a laptop that can handle complex CAD models, 3D product design or high resolution video editing, the ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED is an appealing contender. You can choose between one powered by an AMD Ryzen 5000 Series or a 3rd Generation Intel Xeon workstation processor, and up to pro-grade NVIDIA RTX A5000 or A2000 graphics. Either way, it makes light work of super-complex, heavily multithreaded photorealistic rendering, visualization, simulation or analysis applications. This laptop is ISV certified for supporting top industry-standard creative applications and employs NVIDIA Studio Drivers to ensure maximum performance, reliability and wide software compatibility. For professional-grade visuals, a 16-inch 4K OLED HDR 16:10 display delivers 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

With the ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED, you also have the choice between it being powered by an AMD Ryzen 5000 series or Intel Core i9 processors and pro-grade NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or 3060 graphics. A 16-inch 4K OLED HDR 16:10 display delivers visuals with a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, PANTONE Validated and Calman Verified certifications, along with factory-calibrated Delta-E < 2 color accuracy and VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black accreditation. Both laptops provide a built-in ASUS Dial, a completely new physical rotary control that lets users interact with creative apps in the most natural and immersive way possible. This intuitive controller gives instant and precise fingertip control over parameters in compatible Adobe creative apps, including Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Photoshop Lightroom Classic and After Effects.Laptop open, seen from above

ASUS Vivobook Pro 14X/16X

The Vivobook Pro 14X/16X OLED delivers the speed and accuracy needed to realize creative visions, with a 14-inch or 16-inch NanoEdge 4K/2.8K OLED display, AMD Ryzen 5000 H Series Mobile Processors or 11th Generation Intel Core H-series processors and up toNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. The exclusive DialPad gives users precise and intuitive control of creative tools.

ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED/ ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED

The Zenbook 14X OLED and Zenbook 14 Flip OLED are slim, light and compact laptops with a 16:10 4K OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreen that displays the deepest blacks and the most vivid colors. Powered by the latest 11th Generation Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series processors, these laptops deliver maximum performance with ASUS Intelligent Performance Technology, while the precision-engineered 180-degree ErgoLift hinge, ScreenPad and NumberPad ensure a premium experience.

All their new laptop and PC models will come with Windows 10 and will include a free upgrade to Windows 11 when available.

Check out the full specs at ASUS’s microsite here.