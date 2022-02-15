Looking for an affordable yet reliable laptop for you? You can’t go wrong with this ASUS 14-inch Chromebook, where you can save up to $100. Even better, it is loaded with all the essential features and specs you need for a handy laptop.

This entry-level Chromebook is one of the cheapest ones you can spot in the market, but it can handle a decent load of work. It has an Intel Celeron N3350 processor and 4 GB RAM. It gives you a smooth performance without stuttering, overheating, or slowing down, even with numerous tabs, apps, and software open.

As for the size, it is a wise choice for frequent business travelers as it only weighs a maximum of 2.6 pounds. Yet, it boasts a generous 14-inch screen with a 1366 x 768 HD resolution and an Anti-glare Display feature.

ASUS 14-inch Chromebook can also be the best choice for students who need a dependable unit to tackle their work. Thanks to its simplicity and unique capabilities, there is no need to install demanding software. All the web apps you need are found on its taskbar. Moreover, it is secure by design and utterly the most secure type of computer that you can buy. It features verified booting, data encryption, sandboxing, automatic updates, and full OS recovery, which can all keep your laptop running perfectly.

And to assure you of its security, this ASUS 14-inch Chromebook package comes with a Trend Micro Internet Security three-month subscription. Good for up to three devices, the software can handle any combination of PCs, Windows tablets, mobile phones, Macs, Android, and iOS. The software also includes identity protection and parental control features, apart from the defense against viruses, malware, phishing attacks, and other online threats. The laptop deal also offers a free YouTube Premium subscription for three months.

To know more about this item today, check out Best Buy’s page, where you can also view other deals that can help you save a lot on your purchases.