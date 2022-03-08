After signing a Memorandum of Understanding, Battery technology company Britishvolt and British independent luxury sports car manufacturer Aston Martin are now collaborating to create bespoke battery cells for top-class cars. The project will be led by a joint research and development team from the two companies that will oversee the battery’s design and development.

According to reports, the battery expected from this collaborative effort will include bespoke modules and a battery management system. In relation to this, luxury sports car manufacturer said that the battery will strengthen its ’s plan of launching its first all-electric vehicles in 2025, though it keeps mum if Britishvolt is involved in the release of its first plug-in hybrid car Valhalla in early 2024. On the other hand, Aston Martin plans to have an electrified powertrain option for its product lines by 2026, while it also aims to have a fully-electrified core portfolio by 2030.

“This powerful collaboration combines Aston Martin’s 109 years of engineering mastery with the expertise of a fast-growing UK technology business,” said Tobias Moers, Aston Martin Chief Executive. “Working together with Britishvolt, I believe we can create new technologies to power benchmark-setting Aston Martin electric cars that will match our reputation for high performance and ultra-luxury with the highest standards of sustainability.”

Meanwhile, Britishvolt CEO and Founder Orral Nadjari expressed the company’s excitement in helping Aston Martin switch to the electrification of its products while saying that they “make formidable partners.”

“For a prestigious marque such as Aston Martin, staying true to its world-renowned brand of ultra-luxury, high-performance vehicles whilst transitioning to electrification means insisting on customised, sustainable battery cell technology that pushes the boundaries of performance,” added Nadjari.