Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is officially set to release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 17th, 2020 – and there’s a high chance that the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions will be launching right alongside it.

There’s an extremely high chance that we’ll be seeing both Microsoft and Sony’s next-gen consoles launch sometime before or on November 17th, thanks to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla being a launch title on both consoles.

This potential release date for the consoles also aligns with Black Friday in America, which is currently scheduled for Friday the 27th of November, 2020, as long as nothing happens to rearrange the calendar between now and then.

If you’re not planning on upgrading to next-gen immediately or have yet to buy an Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or even a Nintendo Switch, you can always expect to see current-gen consoles deeply discounted during Black Friday.

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, become Eivor, a legendary Viking raider on a quest for glory. Explore a dynamic and beautiful open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages. Raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power in the quest to earn a place among the gods in Valhalla.

You can pre-order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on PlayStation 4 by following the link here, on Xbox One by following the link here, and on PC by following the link here.