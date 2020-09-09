Assassin’s Creed Valhalla confirmed to run at 4K 60fps on Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X is confirmed to run Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla at full 4K at 60fps.

Reported by VG247, Ubisoft has confirmed that the open world adventure will have double the framerate performance than was originally revealed a few months ago.

The next-gen version will not only run at an enhanced framerate with 4K visuals, but it’ll also benefit from higher resolution textures, improved shadow quality along and higher object density. Xbox Velocity Architecture will also bring faster loading times.

There’s no news on how the Xbox Series S version of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will run, but judging by the Xbox Series S specs, the title should run at 1080p or 1440p at the same 60fps performance target.

In a surprise move, Ubisoft has brought the game’s release date back to the launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Now, players can expect to experience the game on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC on Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store and Google Stadia.