Assassin’s Creed and Splinter Cell VR games announced

Ubisoft has surprisingly revealed two upcoming virtual reality games for Oculus systems: Assassin’s Creed VR and Splinter Cell VR.

Revealed during the Facebook Connect event livestream – previously Oculus Connect – Facebook revealed that they will be continuing their relationship with Ubisoft for more virtual reality games on Oculus platforms.

Not much information was given regarding the development of both Assassin’s Creed VR and Splinter Cell VR, but they did confirm that both games are currently being worked on by Ubisoft’s Red Storm in collaboration with Ubisoft Reflections, Ubisoft Dusseldorf, and Ubisoft Mumbai.

There wasn’t even a trailer but there was a promotional image that took a couple of minutes in Photoshop to put together at the very least:

Facebook says that there will be more information “soon” which could mean in a few months, could mean next year. Who knows? They do!

For more Ubisoft news, CEO Yves Guillemot apologised to the multiple victims of sexual abuse and harassment in a four minute video quickly pushed out before the company’s big Ubisoft Forward livestream. The video was supposedly couldn’t be put at the start of the livestream for “technical reasons”, aka, they think we’re all idiots.