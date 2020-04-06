Apple recently upgraded its MacBook Air lineup with the latest hardware and much-needed keyboard improvement. Now, according to leakster Jon Prosser, an update to the current 13-inch MacBook Pro, which has a codename J223, is due next month.

Surprisingly, the updated MacBook Pro will be slightly bigger — as per the leaker, a 14-inch display is a “big possibility”. In other words, the 14-inch MacBook Pro is what will replace the current 13-inch MacBook Pro. If true, a 14-inch MacBook Pro is going to very useful to those who want to do photo editing, graphic designing in their MacBook.

Unfortunately, the leaker gave us no details about the specification of the upcoming MacBook. But, since Apple finally got rid of its Butterfly keyboard switches and introduced Magic Keyboard, which is based on scissor mechanism, in the recently announced MacBook Air and the 16-inch MacBook Pro, we expect a similar treatment for the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro. Besides, the new MacBook Pro will also likely to get the new 10nm-based 10th-gen Intel Ice Lake processor.

We currently don’t know anything about the price of the upcoming MacBook Pro, but it’s likely to be very similar to the existing 13-inch model.

via Macrumors