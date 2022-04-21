Protecting children from sensitive content in this digital era can be hard for a lot of parents. Thankfully, there are techs now fashioned to aid them in the job. One excellent tool is Apple’s “communication safety in Messages,” which automatically blurs nude images to prevent children from seeing them. It was first released in the US and is now getting broader coverage globally, specifically in the UK, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. It will benefit users using Apple’s Messages apps on their iOS, iPadOS, and macOS devices in the said locations.

The feature is introduced not just to protect children from sensitive content in messages; it is also meant to provide “helpful resources if they receive or attempt to send photos that may contain nudity.” After blurring the image, the device will show a warning sign, indicating that the content may be sensitive. Under the comforting message reading “You’re not alone,” three options will be given to the child user: Message Someone, Other Ways to Get Help, and Block Contact.

Apparently, the child can still choose to view the flagged image. Still, the system will ask for confirmation and suggest other alternatives while “reassuring the child that it’s okay not to participate and that more help is available.”

Meanwhile, Apple made it clear that the process of blurring, analyzing, and identifying nude images and attachments utilizes on-device machine learning, which means “Apple doesn’t get access to the photos.” It is generally off by default but can be activated to child accounts signed in with their Apple ID.

For more information on how to turn on the communication safety feature in Screen Time settings for the child user’s account, click here.