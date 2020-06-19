We reported in April that Apple’s most visible failure, the Airpower wireless charger, was being revived from the dead, and that the project was once again in development.

Announced back in 2017, the AirPower was a special mat designed to charge multiple devices without the need to plug them in. Unfortunately, the charging mat faced problems with overheating, which was attributed to its dense arrangement of coils. Around this time last year, Apple decided to abandon the idea, citing the fact that it couldn’t meet its own “high standards”.

According to journalist Jon Prosser “if you placed an Apple Watch on the mat alongside other devices, the entire mat would overheat, and in most cases, combust. (Not joking)”

In March we, however, heard, from the same source, that Apple has resumed work on the project, and today he reports Apple has solved the Apple Watch combustion issue, saying:

Well, you guys wanted a better picture of “C68”… ? Remember how I said that the main problem was that current prototypes didn’t support Apple Watch? Yeah.

“They got the watch working…”

According to Prosser Apple fixed the overheating issue by using the 2017 iPhone processor, the A11 processor, to dynamically adjust power delivery in response to the heat generated in the charger.

The charger is expected to finally hit the market in Q4 2020 or Q1 2021.