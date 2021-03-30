Apple will host WWDC 2021 June 7 through 11

Apple today announced it will host its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC21) June 7 through 11, in a virtual format. Like last year, WWDC 2021 will be free for all developers. As expected, WWDC21 will provide an insight into the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

WWDC21 is an opportunity for developers to learn about the new technologies, tools, and frameworks they rely on to build innovative and platform-differentiating apps and games.

“We love bringing our developers together each year at WWDC to learn about our latest technologies and to connect them with Apple engineers,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing. “We are working to make WWDC21 our biggest and best yet, and are excited to offer Apple developers new tools to support them as they create apps that change the way we live, work, and play.”

Source: Apple