You can now add driver’s license or state ID to Apple Wallet on your iPhone and Apple Watch

Apple today announced the ability for users to add their driver’s license or state ID to Wallet on their iPhone and Apple Watch. Arizona and Georgia will be the first states supporting this feature. Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah will also support the same soon. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will allow users to use their driver’s license or state ID in Wallet in select airport security checkpoints and lanes.
Here’s how this feature works:
- Adding a driver’s license or state ID to Wallet: Similar to how customers add new credit cards and transit passes to Wallet today, they can simply tap the + button at the top of the screen in Wallet on their iPhone to begin adding their license or ID. If the user has an Apple Watch paired to their iPhone, they will be prompted to also add their ID or driver’s license to their Wallet app on their Apple Watch. The customer will then be asked to use their iPhone to scan their physical driver’s license or state ID card and take a selfie, which will be securely provided to the issuing state for verification. As an additional security step, users will also be prompted to complete a series of facial and head movements during the setup process. Once verified by the issuing state, the customer’s ID or driver’s license will be added to Wallet.
- Presenting a driver’s license or state ID to TSA: Once added to Wallet, customers can present their driver’s license or state ID to the TSA by simply tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch at the identity reader. Upon tapping their iPhone or Apple Watch, customers will see a prompt on their device displaying the specific information being requested by the TSA. Only after authorizing with Face ID or Touch ID is the requested identity information released from their device, which ensures that just the required information is shared and only the person who added the driver’s license or state ID to the device can present it. Users do not need to unlock, show, or hand over their device to present their ID.
Source: Apple
