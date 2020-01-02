Apple to participate in CES this year, but don’t expect any new products

Apple generally avoids large tech conferences like CES, MWC and others. Bloomberg today reported that Apple will be at CES 2020 which starts next week in the US. Apple is not planning to announce any new products at the conference, instead it will just showcase its latest product lineup. Apple might also use the conference to meet suppliers and work on new partnerships. Finally, Apple executive Jane Horvath will be speaking at consumer privacy panel.

Apart from Apple, other leading companies like Amazon, Google and Samsung are also expected to be at CES 2020.

Source: Bloomberg