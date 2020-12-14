Apple releases a major update for Shazam app

Apple today released a major update for Shazam music recognition app in App Store. This v14.2 update comes with a fresh look. You can now swipe up on home to access your past Shazam and get notified when we find your missed or offline Shazam. You can also see what’s trending with Charts in Search. This update also comes with the following new features.

Use Apple Music or Spotify? Syncing Shazams to your “My Shazam Tracks” playlist just got better! For Apple Music: We’ll now sync more of your past Shazams.

If you delete a song in Apple Music, it won’t be added back again. For Spotify: We’ll now find and sync more of your new Shazams.

If you lose connection, we’ll try to sync again on your next Shazam.

You can download the updated Shazam app here. Shazam today also announced a beta version of its music recognition tool on desktop browsers. This feature only works on Safari, Chrome and Firefox on macOS and ChromeOS.