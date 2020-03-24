Apple removes purchase limit placed on iPhones, iPads and MacBooks

Last week we reported about Apple’s decision to put purchase limits in place on the online store to ensure that they don’t run out of the hardware. The Novel Coronavirus outbreak has caused severe issues for the tech companies who rely on China to get the products out to the world. With most of China on a lockdown, companies are forced to tap their reserve supplies to meet the demands and have to take aggressive actions to ensure their stocks don’t run dry.

Now, MacRumors has noticed that the purchase limits in place have been removed from iPhones, iPads and the new MacBook Air. This means that customers won’t be restricted by Apple as long as your wallet allows you to buy more than two of Apple products.

While this change is no big deal for the customers, it’s an indication of the adverse effect of the COVID-19 outbreak that has brought manufacturing and production to a standstill. We expect to see similar changes from other companies in the future as they use up more of their reserve supplies.