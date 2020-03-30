Apple releases ProRes RAW software for Windows 10 PCs

The Apple ProRes RAW codec is based on the same principles and technology as existing Apple ProRes codecs, and is designed for High Dynamic Range (HDR) content creation in Final Cut Pro X, Motion, and Compressor. Apple today released Apple ProRes RAW for Windows 1.0 (Beta) which enables playback of ProRes RAW and ProRes RAW HQ video files in compatible applications on Windows 10 64-bit PCs.

ProRes RAW brings the same great performance, quality, and ease of use to raw video that ProRes has brought to conventional video. When you store a clip in the ProRes RAW format rather than in a proprietary camera raw format, you get more control over the processing of the image, including demosaicing, linear-to-log conversions, and custom LUTs.

Compatible Applications:

•Adobe After Effects (Beta)

Adobe Media Encocder (Beta)

Adobe Premiere (Beta)

Adobe Premiere Rush (Beta)

You can download the ProRes RAW software here.