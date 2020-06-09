Apple granted a patent for taking group selfies while social distancing

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, experts have been advocating for social distancing to curb the spread of the virus. However, social distancing also means that people are unable to get together and enjoy as a group.

However, Apple’s new patent might give you a solution to the problem. According to the patent filed by Apple with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the “synthetic group selfie” will allow users to take selfies apart and the app will clean up the distractions like backgrounds to create a well-stitched group selfie. The feature will also allow users to recorded or even live-streamed videos and can even allow users to manually edit selfies.

However, as with all the patents, there’s a chance that this will never see the light of the day. Apple filed this patent in 2018, well before the coronavirus pandemic which suggests that the company is just exploring the idea and not build a product right away.