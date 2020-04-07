Rumors of Apple’s first-ever over-ear headphones have been doing the rounds for quite a while. But now thanks to the reliable leaker Jon Prosser, we have a few key pieces of information about Apple’s over-ear headphones.

According to Posser, Apple’s over-ear headphones have a codename B515 and is meant to go head to head against Bose 700 headphones, which is definitely one of the best pair of noise cancellation headphones currently available in the market. The pair will be priced at $350, a price point at which you’ll find some of the best noise-canceling headphones from the likes of Sony, Bose, and Sennheiser. The Cupertino-based company is eyeing WWDC 2020 event, which, for the first time ever, will be in an online format due to COVID-19 pandemic, to unveil its over-ear headphones.

Three months after the WWDC 2020 event, the iPhone maker may also drop another surprise by launching AirPodsX that has a codename B517. If tipster Posser is be believed, the AirPodsX will be a BeatsX-like product, meaning the pair won’t technically be wireless. So, using AirPodsX while playing sports or while running will be the ideal use case. The AirPodsX will be available at $200, a price point that lies somewhere between that of the Apple Airpods($149) and AirPods Pro($249). Apple is aiming September/October release for the AirPodsX.

How many of you’re excited about these new headphones? Let us know in the comments below.